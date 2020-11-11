Guidelines for safely celebrating the holidays amid COVID-19

Health officials are warning people to use extra caution during the holiday season after San Diego County entered the purple tier.

SAN DIEGO — With San Diego County now in the purple tier, health officials are warning people to use extra caution, especially as we head into the holiday season.

Kaiser Permanente Dr. William Tseng says with San Diego now in the purple tier, there's a huge concern regarding indoor gatherings during Thanksgiving and Christmas.

"Be part of the solution, don't be the vector and spread the disease," added Tseng.

At this point, the state has not issued any official guidelines, but the CDC has and among them are:

limit the amount of guests to three households

no handshakes or hugs

have your meal outside

wear a mask except when eating

stay six feet apart

"Try to maintain what has proven to work again and again by wearing your mask, social distancing and washing your hands," said Tseng.

The more vulnerable your guests, like young children and seniors, the more precautions you should take. Tseng suggests doing a dinner via zoom as a precaution.

For Christmas, the same rules should apply.

Other festive ideas, include drive-by Christmas displays with your family or host a gift exchange with friends in a park.

What about Santa? There's a safe alternative for that as well. Aimee Cruz is the founder of networking group, Moms on Maternity.

“I really think the concept of my kids, my friends’ kids, the community's kids seeing Santa is such a fun moment," said Cruz.

Starting November 22nd, for three Sunday’s, Moms on Maternity is hosting appointment based photo sessions with the big man himself.

The set-up is outside at the Kona Kai Resort and Spa on Shelter Island.