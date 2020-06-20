What some celebrities are saying about California's mask rule

Famous faces took to Twitter to debate the state-wide order on wearing masks in public.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Celebrities are weighing in on California Governor Gavin Newsom's mask mandate in California amid the coronavirus [COVID-19], with a range of opinions that prove the order to be controversial.

The mandate requires masks to be worn in public spaces, both outdoors and indoors, with very few exceptions. Those who do not follow the order may be subject to a misdemeanor and fine but most law enforcement agencies are not enforcing.

Celebrities like Arnold Schwarzenegger and William Shatner praised Gov. Newsom for the state-wide mandate.

Other celebrities just wanted to say a quick 'thanks.'

Annabeth Gish encouraged everyone in California to use face coverings in public by parroting the governor's tweet.

Some celebrities pointed out that wearing a mask was a small price to pay for the safety of others, and would help California move towards a quick recovery.

Some commented on the fact that it seemed this order was in direct response to recent events in Orange County, where a wave of local criticism pressured officials into rescinding the mask policy.

Others disagreed with the mandate, going so far as to say they would not observe the order.

RELATED:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP: