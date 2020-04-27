Chabad of Poway synagogue shooting: 1 year later

The synagogue held a virtual memorial and tribute Sunday to honor, Lori Kaye, the woman who was killed at the synagogue last year.

SAN DIEGO — Monday marked one year since the shooting at the Chabad of Poway synagogue. The synagogue held a virtual memorial and tribute Sunday to honor Lori Kaye, the woman who was killed at the synagogue last year.

Kaye died on April 27, 2019, after being shot in the Chabad by a gunman who also injured three others. Her husband was there at the time and unknowingly tried to help his wife before he discovered it was her. Kaye's death was mourned not only by the Chabad of Poway community but the entire area.

Kaye was known as a devout worshipper, a pillar in her community, and a kind and gentle soul. A street by her home was dedicated to her and named after her back in December.

Poway Mayor Steve Vaus said at the time the street dedication was proposed it showed that Kaye was a special person and that they couldn't start the process soon enough.

"The thing that struck me the strangest is that a year ago, I gave more hugs and got more hugs then I think I ever got in my life -- and this year we can't do that and that leaves a huge void where people just want to wrap their arms around one another and say 'it's okay we got through this' but we can't, and that makes it a little more melancholy," Vaus said of the anniversary.

Speakers at Sunday's memorial included Lori's husband Dr. Howard Kaye, Rabbi Jonathan Sacks and Rabbi Yosef Y. Jacobson.