Chicken plant in California to shut down over virus outbreak

Foster Farms Livingston Facility was ordered to shut down after 358 employees tested positive, and eight employees died due to the coronavirus.

LIVINGSTON, Calif. — A chicken processing plant in central California has been ordered to shut down after it became the site of one of the largest and most severe COVID-19 outbreaks in the state. 

The Merced Sun-Star reports Foster Farms Livingston Facility was ordered to shut down on Wednesday. At least 358 employees have tested positive, and eight employees died due to the coronavirus. 

Officials issued a 48-hour stay of the order. Foster Farms did not immediately answer an email seeking comment. 

