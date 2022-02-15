Businesses gear up for California mask mandate to end

Some South Bay business owners say they are excited for the mask policy change to bring consistency to their customers and relief to employees enforcing rules.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Evelyn Salazar, the owner of Standlee's Cake & bakery supply store in Chula Vista says she is excited that California's mask mandate inside businesses for vaccinated individuals is ending.

Now with this, it is more like just come in and shop freely, and you don't have to worry about any of that,” said Salazar.

Standlee's has been in the community for 60 years. Salazar says a consistent no-mask policy will boost business.

"A lot of people have refused to wear a mask, so they cannot come in. Now, I don’t have to turn away customers,” she said.

But it's not Masks Off for everyone as state guidelines say masks are still required for certain indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status, including:

On Public Transit

Hospitals

Homeless shelters

Senior care centers

Correctional facilities, and Daycares.

Schools are requiring masks until the end of the month at the earliest.

"Masks are still important, testing is still important, And of course we are always working to emphasize the safety, the effectiveness and the importance of our vaccines,” said Admirable Rachel Levine, assistant secretary for health for department of health and human services.

Health and human services Assistant Secretary for health Admirable Rachel Levine says people shouldn't rush to be mask free while we're still in the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are still seeing high rates of hospitalizations and deaths when we look across the United States,” said Levine.

As for Gavin George of Nature's Storehouse in Chula Vista, he supports masks off.

"People have to make her own decisions, but for me personally I think I am ok without it,” said George.