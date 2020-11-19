Chula Vista cracking down on businesses violating public health order

Offending businesses will receive warning letters and violation notices on the first visit, and have 10 days to comply, risking immediate closure if they don't.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — One of the areas hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic in San Diego County is Chula Vista.

This week, city leaders there announced they are taking more aggressive action against businesses that fail to comply with the county's public health orders designed to curb the spread of COVID-19.

While Chula Vista leaders emphasize they want to work together with local businesses to help them succeed as much as possible, faced with record numbers of new COVID-19 cases, they are also ramping up enforcement of the public health orders.

"Now that we are eight months in, everyone is well aware of the restrictions and the new rules, so we feel it is appropriate to move a little more swiftly through this to catch the most egregious offenders," said Marlon King, Chula Vista's emergency services coordinator.

To accomplish this, the city of Chula Vista is replacing its "education first" approach when it comes to businesses following the COVID19 public health orders, and instead moving more aggressively in enforcement..

"Chula Vista and the South Bay have the highest rates of COVID transmission," King added. "We want to make sure we do everything we can to slow the spread and bring those rates down."

Under this more proactive approach, inspectors observing any violations of the public health order will issue the offending business - on the first visit - a warning letters and notice of violation, while a cease and desist letter will follow in a couple days from the county. Businesses found in violation will have 10 days to come into compliance.

If changes haven't been made by that time, the business will be ordered to close immediately.

As for those businesses which do comply, "that doesn't mean we are done," King added. "We are going to be proactive and monitor these businesses, and if a new case needs to be opened, we will do so."

"I feel the businesses are very supportive," said Luanne Hulsizer, executive director of the Third Avenue Village Association, a businesses improvement district in Chula Vista with over 500 members.

"It's time that we all just really adhere to the guidelines," Hulsizer added. "With the uptick we're having right now, it just needs to be driven home a little more seriously."