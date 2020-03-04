SAN DIEGO — Chula Vista leaders will hold a news conference Friday to talk about ways the city is trying to slow the spread of the coronavirus.



Chula Vista Mayor Mary Casillas Salas, Police Chief Roxana Kennedy, Fire Chief Jim Geering and City Attorney Glen Googins will address measures the city is taking to keep the community safe and stop the spread of COVID-19.



They will talk about stay-at-home directives, what facilities and areas are closed off, what essential businesses can remain open, and how these changes are being enforced.



Chula Vista announced it would offer small business loans through San Diego's small-business relief fund. Loans ranging from $10,000 to $20,000 are available to businesses in the city.

On Thursday, San Diego County health officials amended public health orders, shutting down park and beach parking lots and mandating that people in essential industries who interact with the public must wear facial coverings, effective Friday at midnight.



Further orders include businesses remaining open that serve the public must now post social-distancing and sanitization guidelines near the entrance of their business and a recommendation that anyone who leaves their home for any essential purpose should wear a facial covering -- a bandana, scarf, homemade mask, etc. -- while maintaining social distancing. These coverings should not be medical-grade masks, officials said.

RELATED: Coronavirus in San Diego and California: Latest updates and news

RELATED: Gov. Newsom announces new initiative to help small businesses in CA amid coronavirus

RELATED: Unemployment claims soar amid coronavirus pandemic





News 8 has joined forces with The San Diego Foundation to raise immediate, emergency funds for our most vulnerable neighbors in need. Here is how you can help.

We also have a Frequently Asked Questions page we will continue updating with the latest information and reports.

Click here to watch "Facts Not Fear," a News 8 Special on coronavirus from March 26, 2020.

BACKGROUND:

According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Currently, there is no vaccine, however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, as with any other respiratory illness: