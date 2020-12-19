Chula Vista nurse opens up about challenges on the front line

The South Bay has seen a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths for San Diego County.



“We've been going for a long time down here,” she said.



Jenkins says they’ve treated the highest numbers they've ever seen, and what used to be 70 COVID-19 patients a day turned into 145 on Friday.



“Our nurses, our physicians, all of our team members are extremely exhausted, and at the same time proud and thankful to be at the forefront,” Jenkins said.



Even with the COVID-19 vaccine already being administered in San Diego, nurses say it's not time to let your guard down.



“We need a very large percentage of our community to be vaccinated, approximately 70 percent is what the epidemiologists are saying right now, so it's going to take a while,” Jenkins said.



Each day brings a new patient with a serious case. Medical teams are trying to stay encouraged despite the grim outlook. She says the most dire need they are seeing right now is actual physical beds to put patients in and although there might be enough ventilators, there is not always someone available to run the machine.



“We know this isn't ending any time very soon we do have a rough couple of weeks to months ahead," Jenkins said. "It's so challenging because when you look into the eyes of one of your patients, you see your family members, you see your community.”



Jenkins says although so many are “pandemic fatigued,” the public cannot stop wearing masks, social distancing, washing their hands and avoiding large gatherings.