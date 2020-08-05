Chula Vista parks reopen for limited use Friday

The reopening is meant to give residents more chances to exercise during the stay-at-home order.

SAN DIEGO — Starting Friday, parks and trails in Chula Vista will reopen to the public for limited use.

The reopening is meant to give residents more chances to exercise during the stay-at-home order. But that doesn't mean everything is back to normal.

Here's what you are allowed to do:

A JOG and a walk

You can hike on the trails

You can cycle in the parks

Standing and sitting is allowed in the grass area

And off leash dog parks are allowed.

Parking lots will be open and park use will be from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Here's what you are not allowed to do:

Don’t congregate in a groups of more than one unless you’re in the same household, and in that case it's up to a maximum of ten people

Don’t organize a large sport game like baseball, soccer or basketball

No picnics

Sports courts, skate parks, sports fields, playground equipment, gazebos, picnic tables and restrooms will remain closed.



Face coverings are required especially when entering or exiting a park or trail and the six-foot social distancing rule applies at all locations. Anyone who has a cough or fever is advised to not visit any park or trail.

Chula Vista Golf Course requirements:

The Chula Vista Golf Course, located at 4475 Bonita Road, also opened Friday. Owned by the City, all players will be screened by having their temperature taken prior to play. Directives include the wearing of face coverings, six-foot social distancing, and one person per cart unless from the same household.