Chula Vista to receive $16.8 million for rent and utility assistance

City officials said the payments will be made to those affected financially by the COVID-19 pandemic.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif — San Diego City leaders held a news conference Monday to consider an item to allocate $16.8 million in state and federal funds to help qualifying Chula Vista residents pay past-due and upcoming rent, and to provide funds for payment of water, sewer, gas and electric bills. City officials said the payments will be made to those affected financially by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As for the qualifications, city officials said applicants must be current on all rent prior to the start of the pandemic which was back in March of 2020. Also, you cannot be receiving any other form of rental subsidy such as Section 8.

Applicants must be able to provide proof of financial hardship due to COVID-19. Some examples are job loss, being furloughed or laid off, reduced hours at work, closure of a business and medical complications due to COVID-19. Qualifying residents must provide all documentation along with their application or they will be immediately disqualified and unable to reapply.