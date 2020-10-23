City Attorney cracks down on La Jolla COVID party mansion

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego City Attorney Mara W. Elliott filed a civil enforcement action to shut down a La Jolla Farms short-term vacation rental property Friday.



The complaint alleges that defendants are maintaining a public nuisance and engaging in unfair competition, including false advertising at the rental property located at 9660 Black Gold Road. The rental continues to operate in violation of state and county COVID-19 public health orders, according to city officials.



According to the press release, City Attorney Elliott is seeking civil penalties and a permanent injunction against property owners Mousa Hussain Mushkor and Zahra Ali Kasim, property manager Nital Meshkoor, and Steven S. Barbarich, who leased the property from Mushkor and subleased it as a short-term rental.



City officials said the oceanfront mansion has been the subject of at least 30 calls to the San Diego Police Department, causing officers to expend more than 173 hours at the property to investigate nuisance activity. Most of the incidents involved raucous parties, some of which had up to 300 attendees, according to the City Attorney’s office.



City Attorney Elliott said about a dozen of the party complaints came during the COVID-19 pandemic, while public health orders prohibit large gatherings.



“Shutting down dangerous party houses protects the public health by preventing COVID super-spreader events and other illegal behavior,” City Attorney Elliott said. “It’s unfortunate that San Diego does not have short term rental regulations in place. Relief for this neighborhood would have come much sooner. Instead we must rely on time-intensive prosecutions at significant taxpayer expense.”



According to the press release, gunfire was reported to police during one of the parties. Officers arrived and found a large party in progress. Partygoers questioned by police admitted gunshots were fired during a fight that had occurred earlier. Police found shell casings outside the property and a neighbor found an additional casing the next day and turned it over to police.