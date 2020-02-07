City of Oceanside will close beach parking lots July 3-5

There will be no fireworks displays in Oceanside or at Camp Pendleton this Independence Day.

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — As COVID-19 cases continue to soar in San Diego County, the City of Oceanside on Wednesday announced it would close city beach parking lots over the Fourth of July holiday weekend in order to minimize crowds, limit gatherings, and increase physical distancing.

Oceanside beach parking lots west of the railroad tracks, with the exception of certain Harbor lots near the Harbor Village, will be closed from Friday, July 3 at 8:00 a.m. through Monday, July 6 at 8:00 a.m.

Also, there will be no fireworks displays in Oceanside or at Camp Pendleton this Independence Day.

A statement from the City of Oceanside stated:

"With COVID-19 cases rising in the County, it’s essential to take measures to break the chain of transmission in our region, and each of us has a role to play. Please refrain from gathering with those outside of your own household, and wear face coverings when you leave your home and are within 6’ of others."

North of San Diego County, Newport Beach officials on Wednesday voted to close their beaches for the Fourth of July weekend.

In an emergency meeting, Newport Beach City Council members voted 6-1 to close the city's beaches from 10 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Sunday. City Councilman Kevin Muldoon was the lone no vote.

Mayor Will O'Neill said he agreed with Muldoon that there hasn't been an uptick in transmission of the virus due to beach activities and added, "I don't understand why L.A. County closed their beaches. I really don't."

Two lifeguards have tested positive for COVID-19 and 23 others who were exposed to the ill lifeguards are now in quarantine, O'Neill said. Other lifeguards are showing symptoms, O'Neill said.

The fastest growing demographic of infected patients are in their 20s and 30s, O'Neill said.

Huntington Beach City Council members were debating beach closures at an emergency meeting Wednesday evening. Seal Beach's City Council voted to close its beaches and parking lots from 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday at sunrise.

San Clemente Mayor Pro Tem Laura Ferguson told City News Service she does not favor closing her city's beaches this weekend.

Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do said it is likely county officials will follow suit on Thursday, especially if Huntington Beach orders a closure.

"We want to be consistent with our city partners on beaches so that we don't have inconsistent rules applying to beaches within the same city," Do said.