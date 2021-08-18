City of San Diego announces nearly 9,500 households helped by first round of rent relief

The first round of rent relief amounted to $77.9 million, with tens of millions more expected this fall.

SAN DIEGO — Mayor Todd Gloria announced on Wednesday that over 9,400 households in San Diego have been helped with rent relief. The first round of rent relief amounted to $77.9 million.

“San Diego has done a great job of getting rental assistance into the hands of families and individuals who have been hit hard by the economic impacts of COVID-19, and more dollars are on the way to help those who are still having trouble paying rent and utilities.” Mayor Gloria said. “I strongly encourage those who might need assistance to apply as soon as possible, and I hope everyone will help get the word out about this critically important program.”

The City of San Diego, in partnership with San Diego Housing Commission, has distributed 93 percent of the $83.7 million of federal rent relief funds it initially received in March. An additional $51 million in funding from Biden’s American Rescue Plan is available and another $34 million in federal funding, which was allocated through the state of California, will be authorized for disbursement this fall.

“People’s lives have been turned upside down because of this pandemic," said Council President Campbell, who also represents Pacific Beach. "Thanks to the leadership in our communities, this program has made all the difference in making sure residents are not displaced and has provided an added layer of support during these perilous times.”

SDHC has received more than 17,400 applications since the program launched. More than 16,500 additional applications have been started but have not yet been submitted.

“This program continues to provide relief and hope to families with low income who have struggled to pay their rent and utilities during the pandemic,” SDHC President & CEO Gentry said. “The new applications filed each day demonstrate the continuing need in our community.”

The application for the COVID-19 Housing Stability Assistance Program remains open here.