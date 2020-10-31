San Diego County health officers issues cease-and-desist orders to 8 potential SDSU party houses

Of the 8 letters sent, 2 were addressed to private residences, while 6 were addressed to addresses that house fraternities and sororities.

SAN DIEGO — As San Diego County enters Halloween weekend, public health officials issued cease-and-desist orders to eight addresses around San Diego State University on Friday, warning that any parties or large gatherings in violation of public health orders could be slapped with misdemeanor citations.

"We were compelled to take this action because there is a great deal at stake," said Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county's public health officer. "Let me be very clear, the region's livelihood hangs in the balance and is directly tied to our individual and collective actions."

"We are on the brink of moving to a more restrictive tier. Know that our place on one tier or another is not based on the state's assessment, it is intrinsically tied to our personal and common efforts. The risk of contracting COVID-19 is increased when we come in contact with individuals outside our households. Every decision each of us makes should be guided by that knowledge."

Of the 8 letters sent, 2 were addressed to private residences, while 6 were addressed to addresses that house fraternities and sororities.

Several of the addresses are homes next door to one another. According to the county, residents reportedly planned to tear down backyard fences to make one communal gathering area.

According to the California Department of Public Health's Oct. 9 guidelines, gatherings are to be restricted to no more than three households.

Wooten's letter stated that failure to comply with the guidelines could result in a criminal misdemeanor citation with a $1,000 fine for each violation.

The organizations and addresses in the cease-and-desist orders include:

The residents of 5131 Ewing St.

The Kappa Sigma fraternity at 5614 and 6172 Dorothy Drive

The Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity at 5617 Dorothy Drive

The Gamma Phi Beta sorority at 5038 Rockford Drive

The Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity at 5035 and 5041 College Ave.

The residents of 5045 College Ave.

San Diego Police Department issued a statement as well on Friday noting that they are aware of several Halloween parties planned for this weekend in the College Area and are encouraging everyone to follow the guidelines set by the County Health Order that limits gatherings. SDPD "will work together with SDSU where appropriate to respond to any calls for service regarding loud parties this weekend and will take appropriate action, including issuing citations."