California college student tests positive for COVID-19 twice

“People think you can have it once and it's like you're done or you have like three months of antibodies left in you. That's what they say, but I was really shocked. I had an awful headache. If I moved my eyes one way, I would get a really bad migraine. I had chills. I had a really bad fever, body aches. I was sweating a lot at night and those are it and they lasted for three days," she said.

So, how did she get it this last time? Hodoyan said by doing what college students do - hanging out with a group of friends inside one of their houses.All five of them tested positive.



"We did talk about COVID and we weren't taking it seriously, but since we were a small group we thought we would be fine, and just five days later we all woke up super sick," said Hodoyan.



Hodoyan's story mirrors that of college kids around the country. On Thursday, California State officials announced all 23 campuses will continue with virtual learning in the spring semester. Hodoyan said it's no secret why the numbers keep growing.



"It's college," said Hodoyan. "I guess people like really want to go out and see their friends and it's like you see like one small group of friends, but they're also seeing another small group of friends and it just keeps getting bigger and bigger every single time."



In her case, none of her friends had shown any symptoms the night they hung out. Regardless, looking back, she wishes she had been more careful. Now, she's advising others to do the same.



"Don't go to any big parties," she said. "Stay with close friends and your roommates and if you feel sick, don't go out and get a test because you never know if you'll come out positive or not."



As of last week, Chapman University had 18 confirmed COVID-19 cases among its students.