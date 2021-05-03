Coronado firefighters make in-house visits to provide homebound seniors with COVID-19 vaccine

A collaborative vaccination effort in Coronado is helping our most vulnerable population, homebound seniors, get inoculated against COVID-19.

CORONADO, Calif. — Pandemic still top of mind, firefighters have reached out to known homebound seniors in the city of Coronado to offer them vaccine help.

Tippy Thibodeau was among the first to get vaccinated through this new in-home program after her appointments for the second dose of the COVID vaccine were canceled at the Petco Park super station.

"It was down to just a matter of days before my deadline for the second shot," said Thibodeau.

81-year-old retired teacher and Coronado resident Tibby Thibodeau did not know what to do after her appointment at Petco was canceled twice due to delayed vaccine shipments.

Just when she thought she was not going to get her second dose in time, a firefighter called her at home.

"It was a wonderful surprise," said Thibodeau.

A firefighter came to her house and gave her a second dose less than two hours later.

"They we so polite," said Thibodeau.

The city of Coronado, the fire department and Sharp HealthCare worked together to launch a new program designed to help people like Tippy, those who have limited mobility and are having trouble getting the COVID vaccine.

"We were particularly concerned about that group of people who are at home and afraid to come out because they have been home now literally almost a year and really don't have the ability to come into the vaccination clinic," said Dr. Stone is the Chief Executive Officer of Sharp Coronado Hospital.

Firefighters like Nate Diaz have been going into senior's homes for the past week administering the vaccine.

Some seniors are bed ridden, some are like Tippy. All get a shot, human interaction, and fire safety checks during the 15 min observation period.

"We can check their smoke detectors we can go over questions they have regarding the vaccine," said Nate Diaz, Coronado Fire Department Engineer.

Chula Vista has a similar program called "Operation Immunity."

Tippy hopes this free service will be available to more people who need it.

"Hopefully some more programs like this with home visits will occur because it is very helpful for those of us who can't get out," said Tippy.