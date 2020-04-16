CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The number of coronavirus cases in the South Bay have been increasing rapidly over the last week.

During seven days in April, Chula Vista went from 133 to 210 positive cases, representing a 58% increase. National City went from 28 cases to 54 cases, representing a 93% increase.

When you compare the percentage of positive cases to the total population of every city in the county, Chula Vista and National City have a 33% higher average than every other city.

News 8 reached out to National City Mayor, Alejandra Sotelo Solis about the numbers. She said she believes the numbers can be attributed to the number of people being tested going up. When asked about what her city is doing after early data suggested that African-Americans and Hispanics are hit harder by the virus she said, “a lot of the resources they are using now were at their disposal pre-COVID-19 because of underlying health issues like asthma and autoimmune issues in the Latino community.”

During the same time frame, San Ysidro saw an 80% increase in positive cases and Otay Mesa saw a 73% increase.

