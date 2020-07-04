SAN DIEGO — ORINDA, Calif. (AP) — Health officials say coronavirus infections reported at a nursing home in the San Francisco Bay Area increased to nearly 50 from 27 last week and one infected person has died.

Contra Costa County health officials tell the East Bay Times that 27 residents and 22 staff members at the Orinda Care Center have tested positive for the virus. One person who was in hospice care at the facility had tested positive for COVID-19 and died over the weekend.

Outbreaks at nursing homes and elder residences have alarmed experts who say those cases could overwhelm the health care system.

In Los Angeles County, Barbara Ferrer, director of the county Department of Public Health, said there are now 121 institutional settings -- such as nursing homes, skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, shelters, jails and prisons -- that have had at least one case. Those institutions have had a total of 552 cases and 37 deaths.

Thirty cases have been reported in jail facilities, although only one involved an inmate, while the others were among staffers.

Almost all of the deaths in institutional settings occurred in nursing homes or assisted living centers. One such facility -- The Kensington in Redondo Beach -- has been particularly hard hit, with four deaths among residents and 22 positive cases among staff and residents.

Ferrer noted that the Kensington was one of the first institutional settings to report an outbreak.

She said people who have relatives in such nursing facilities may want to consider bringing them home, if they have the ability to care for them.

San Diego County health officials are reporting 50 additional cases of COVID-19 and a dozen new deaths -- that's the fewest new cases in nearly two weeks but by far the largest increase in deaths so far.

The cases in the county now total 1,454 and the number of deaths stands at 31.

