SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County health officials are reporting 82 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 bringing the county's total to 2,012 cases. There have been seven additional deaths reported since Tuesday bringing the total loss of life in the county to 60.

The seven new victims all had underlying health conditions according to San Diego County Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten. Their ages and genders break down as follows:

One female who was 100 years old.

Two females who were in their 80s.

Four males who ranged in age from their mid-60s to mid-90s.

County of San Diego officials will provide their daily update on COVID-19 in San Diego at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. The media briefing will be streamed live on this page and across News 8's social media pages.

Wednesday's speakers are slated to be:

Chairman Greg Cox, District 1, County Board of Supervisors

District 1, County Board of Supervisors Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, District 4, County Board of Supervisors

District 4, County Board of Supervisors Dr. Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County Public Health Officer

M.D., M.P.H., County Public Health Officer Sheriff Bill Gore, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department

San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Rolf Benirschke, CEO, Legacy Health Strategies and former San Diego Charger

CEO, Legacy Health Strategies and former San Diego Charger Dr. Nick Yphantides, M.D., M.P.H., County Chief Medical Officer

On Tuesday, California Governor Gavin Newsom outlined indicators that will need to be met before the state's economy can reopen -- such as increasing testing capacity and ensuring protection for at-risk people. San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher echoed the county's commitment to following the six guidelines Newsom announced.

“The worst thing that we can do is prematurely move,” said Fletcher.

As of Tuesday, 1,930 people had tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 27,048 people that have been tested in San Diego County. The county has suffered 53 deaths related to the novel coronavirus as of Tuesday. New numbers will be provided at Wednesday's briefing.

