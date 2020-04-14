SAN DIEGO —

The San Diego Loyal Soccer Club on Tuesday announced a partnership with Rady Children’s Hospital and the Conrad Prebys Foundation to raise money for the hospital’s fight against the novel coronavirus COVID-19. Last week, the hospital announced a $350,000 matching grant from the foundation to fund the creation of 3D-printed nasal swabs, protective face shields, and other critically needed materials to protect health care workers on the frontlines as well as patients and families.

Through a virtual fundraising challenge, the SD Loyal is asking fans and locals to help the team reach their goal of $30,000 to, in turn, get the hospital closer to reaching its goal in partnership with the Conrad Prebys Foundation COVID-19 Response Fund.

“Like most of the world right now, we’re challenged to come up with creative ways to support our community during this unprecedented time,” said Warren Smith, president of SD Loyal. “We want to show support for our partners like Rady Children’s Hospital who have been at the forefront of childhood health care for more than 65 years.”

Starting Tuesday, soccer fans can register to join one of three teams led by Landon Donovan, Carrie Taylor and Nate Miller. Each team will use social media-fueled challenges to raise money through May 2. That date was to be the hospital’s annual Dream Big Walk which was put on hold due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

SD Loyal players will be taking to social media to announce weekly challenges, sweepstakes, and team updates. Challenge winners and donors will be eligible for prizes and unique experiences courtesy of SD Loyal.

“Rady Children’s is an invaluable community resource—caring for more than 9 out of 10 children in our neighborhoods,” said Landon Donovan, EVP of soccer operations and first team manager of SD Loyal. “Connecting our soccer family to the great work the doctors, nurses and hospital staff are doing right now—for all San Diegans—is a meaningful way for us to spend our time while we’re practicing safe social distancing.”

Click here to register for one of the SD Loyal’s fundraising teams.

