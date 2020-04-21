SAN DIEGO — San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer called upon local landlords Tuesday to rent open units to San Diegans experiencing homelessness, including seniors and veterans. Mayor Faulconer was by San Diego Housing Commission President and CEO Richard C. Gentry at his daily briefing at which also included updates about the city and region's response to COVID-19.

Mayor Faulconer's office said the call on landlords to use their rental units for the city's homeless is an effort that builds on the mayor's "Housing Our Heroes" initiative which found housing for 1,000 homeless veterans over the course of 18 months.

According to his office, property owners struggling to find renters and pay mortgages amid the novel coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic may be interested in an incentive program being offered.

Incentives for landlords who rent to San Diegans experiencing homelessness will include:

Extra payments : $500 for the first unit landlords rent to a homeless household and $250 for each additional unit

: $500 for the first unit landlords rent to a homeless household and $250 for each additional unit Up-front funding : Up to two times the contract rent in security deposits and an average of $100 in utility assistance per household

: Up to two times the contract rent in security deposits and an average of $100 in utility assistance per household Peace of mind : A contingency fund to help landlords cover expenses, such as repairs that exceed security deposits

: A contingency fund to help landlords cover expenses, such as repairs that exceed security deposits Staff support: Dedicated San Diego Housing Commission housing specialists to answer landlords’ questions

Through the current "Operation Shelter to Home" at the San Diego Convention Center, case managers are working to find permanent housing for homeless San Diegans staying there.

"With more rental units, 'housing navigators' at the convention center will have more options to match individuals most ready for independent living to a home," a release from the mayor's office read in part.

Landlords looking to fill units and be a partner in the program are encouraged to contact the San Diego Housing Commission's House First San Diego Program at (619) 578-7768 or HousingFirstSanDiego@sdhc.org.

Click here for more information.

During the mayor's briefing, he also touched on the re-opening of select San Diego city parks which began Tuesday.

"The first day went very well," Faulconer said. "No major issues at all to report."

The mayor said signs have been posted at parks to remind people they are for passive use only - walking, jogging - and not group gatherings or sports.

Mayor Faulconer also confirmed that three San Diego Police Department officers have recently tested positive for COVID-19 bringing the total cases within the department to seven.

