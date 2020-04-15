SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic in Cardiff has been shut down by order of the County of San Diego. The San Diego County health department sent a cease and desist letter Wednesday to MiraCosta College, the site of the pop-up testing clinic.

The letter, signed by San Diego County Public Health Officer Wilma Wooten, stated:

“We asked this organization to provide proof that it has the necessary credentials and certifications required by State law in order to conduct tests. The organization has failed to provide such proof.”

Additionally, the letter stated:

“COVID Clinic’s testing process is not complying with state law and therefore may not be producing reliable and verifiable results.”

COVID Clinic began offering both nasal-swab testing and finger-stick antibody testing on Monday. Any patient who paid with a credit card online was able to access the testing. Antibody tests were offered at $75, nasal-swab tests were offered at $125.

The problem appears to be with the antibody test, according a COVID Clinic spokesperson. COVID Clinic representatives were in contact over the telephone Wednesday with Dr. Eric McDonald, the county’s director of epidemiology.

Last month, the FDA approved the development of finger-stick, antibody tests without FDA approval because new testing was badly needed in the wake of the pandemic emergency.

COVID Clinic has retained legal counsel and is considering re-opening next week at a location in downtown San Diego. When that site opens, it may only be offering nasal-swab testing.

