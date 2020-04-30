Coronavirus in San Diego and California: April 30 - May 2, 2020

This story shows updates about the coronavirus outbreak in San Diego and California from April 30 - May 2, 2020

Editor's note: This story shows updates about the coronavirus outbreak in San Diego and California from April 30 - May 2, 2020.

Key facts in San Diego:

Key facts in California:

California governor issued a statewide stay at home order on March 19.

There are 52,197 confirmed cases in California and 2,171 deaths, according to the CA Department of Public Health.

in California and according to the CA Department of Public Health. 3,423 Californians are hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 1,299 are in the ICU, according to the CA Department of Public Health.

Californians are hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19, and are in the ICU, according to the CA Department of Public Health. More than 650,000 have been conducted as of May 1, according to the CA Department of Public Health.

have been conducted as of May 1, according to the CA Department of Public Health. A senior hotline has been set up to answer questions at 833-544-2374.

May 2

Oceanside Kitchen Collaborative helps feed Oceanside's most vulnerable population

On Saturday, the group gathered to give food to the most vulnerable population in Oceanside. They included seniors, and the homeless. However, filling up hundreds of containers full of pozole doesn’t happen by itself. It took the chefs, volunteers, and a whole lot of ingredients. Organizers said the food was from Oceanside Collective and also from Cysco Foods who donated it before it goes bad. For a full rundown of the event, click here.

Lifeguards expect busy weekend at San Diego beaches

This is the first weekend of opened beaches since San Diego lifted a beach closure order on Monday after the San Diego County Health Department lifted its order. For a full rundown of what you can and can't do on the beaches, click here.





May 1

San Diego Officials: First beach weekend in 6 weeks will serve as a test

This weekend will mark the first in six weeks most San Diego County beaches will be open after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and law enforcement is not taking it lightly. Mayor Kevin L.

Faulconer on Friday thanked San Diegans for staying strong in the face of COVID-19 health regulations and encourage them to keep it up ahead of warm weather forecasted for the weekend.

Carlsbad parks, trails, beach, and golf course to open

The Carlsbad City Council on Friday approved to open its city's beaches at the earliest on Monday, May 4 at 9 a.m., in coordination with State Parks.

The City of Carlsbad’s North Beach will only open in unison with the State Parks opening of its beaches within the city limits. Once both segments of beach are reopened, the modified operating hours will be 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

New facial covering ordinance takes effect in San Diego

As San Diego slowly began reopening certain recreational areas this week with restrictions, there are also new restrictions being rolled out when it comes to physical distancing.

“It’s nice to get outside. To get some fresh air, and just smell the ocean, and enjoy the views,” said Donnie Andreozzi, as he walked in La Jolla.

COVID-19 death toll mounts in Tijuana, cemeteries filling up

The death toll from COVID-19 in Tijuana has surpassed the total deaths in San Diego County, as the Mexican government steps in to prevent price gouging by private funeral homes south of the border.

Tijuana’s death count stood at 170 on Friday, with San Diego County’s death toll at 134.

California weekend beachgoers urged to keep social distance

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A week after Californians weary of stay-at-home orders packed beaches, authorities are pleading for weekend visitors to follow social distancing rules.

Lifeguards and police will be out in force Saturday _ even in cities that are battling Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order that singled out Orange County beaches for closure. A judge on Friday refused to immediately block the order.

Friday also saw several thousand people protesting in Huntington Beach, Sacramento and other cities against Newsom's six-week-old stay-at-home order. The restrictions are cited for slowing the COVID-19 outbreak.

But they have also closed businesses and thrown millions out of work.

Remote Northern California county defies stay-at-home order

ALTURAS, Calif. (AP) — A remote Northern California County has defied the governor's statewide stay-at-home order and reopened some businesses. Modoc County, population 9,000, moved Friday to reopen hair salons, churches, restaurants and the county's only movie theater.

Local officials say they have no confirmed cases of COVID-19 and they are requiring customers to practice social distancing. Newsom has declined to address the reopening but says the anxiety in rural areas “is not lost on me.”

He also hasn't responded to a demand from six other rural Northern California counties to grant them permission to reopen.

San Diego reservoirs remain closed despite public confusion

While the city has loosened restrictions at beaches and parks, some places are still closed.However, that hasn't stopped people from visiting them, including Lake Murray Reservoir. None of the city's reservoirs are open right now.

Some North County beaches scheduled to reopen

Here is the information for which beaches will reopen and when in Northern San Diego County.

Protesters defy stay-at-home order to attend downtown San Diego protest

On Friday, some people took to the streets to defy the statewide stay-at-home order and demand businesses reopen. You can read the full story here.

San Diego County has goal to test 5,200 people daily

The big goal for the county is testing. The goal? The county wants to test 5,200 people daily. Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said the county will need 450 staff members to accomplish this goal. The county is currently testing 2,625 people per day as of April 30. You can read the full story here.

Governor Newsom gives generic updates to California's COVID-19 issues and initiatives

Governor Newsom addressed Californians on Friday, updating them on a multitude of COVID-19 related issues. Newsom said the state of California is “many days not weeks away from meaningful changes to the health orders that are in place.” He noted that retail chains and restaurants could be apart of those changes. For a full rundown of the updates, click here.

Couples can still get married

Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Thursday that will allow adults to obtain marriage licenses via videoconferencing rather than in-person amidst the COVID-19 pandemic for the next 60 days. Under the executive order, adults will be able to obtain a marriage license, at the discretion of their local county clerk, through videoconferencing, as long as both adults are located within the State of California, are present, and can present identification during the video conference. The license can then be issued via email.

On Friday morning, San Diego County announced that wedding ceremonies are available at the County Administration Center by appointment only with the County Auditor/Recorder/County Clerk.

Nonprofits begin high road kitchens to provide low-cost food to workers

The San Diego Workforce Partnership, the San Diego Foundation and several local restaurants are taking part in a newly launched program designed to get people back to work while providing more than 7,500 meals.



The local offshoot of Gov. Gavin Newsom's newly-announced High Road Kitchens program involves a statewide network of independent restaurants that will provide food on a sliding scale to low-wage workers, health care workers, first responders and others in need during the coronavirus pandemic.



High Road Kitchens provides jobs for restaurant workers and a subsidy for responsible restaurant owners who commit to paying a living wage and following equitable employment practices.



"This initiative benefits our entire community: local restaurants and their employees and customers, as well as essential workers. In this time of great need, these small businesses are able to take care of our region's first responders and low-wage workers. Participating restaurants are also setting a standard for job quality, wages and benefits," said Peter Callstrom, CEO of San Diego Workforce Partnership.



The Workforce Partnership and San Diego Foundation -- as well as local restaurants, including Ponce's Mexican Restaurant and Super Cocina -- are working in conjunction with the One Fair Wage campaign to fund the training, start-up costs and initial wages for workers rehired as part of the initiative.



Each participating restaurant will serve at least 500 free meals

COVID-19 Community Response Fund passes $10 million raised, over $7 million donated

The San Diego Foundation announced the COVID-19 Community Response Fund has reached $10.8 million in donations. To date, the Fund has granted $7 million to more than 50 San Diego nonprofit organizations working on the frontline of the coronavirus outbreak. For a full list of the recent donations, click here.

Cox Foundation donates $25,000 to Feeding San Diego

Cox Communications will donate $25,000 to Feeding San Diego from The James M. Cox Foundation to feed families in San Diego County this week, the company announced Friday.



"At this time of urgent need across our county, Cox is helping Feeding San Diego to solve hunger for thousands of children, seniors, veterans and families," said Vince Hall, chief executive officer, Feeding San Diego. "We are very grateful to Cox for making sure we have the resources we need to not just feed our community, but to nourish our community with healthy, fresh fruits and vegetables to complement our other food products."

For more information on how to receive meals from Feeding San Diego or how to support them, go to www.feedingsandiego.org.

Denny’s San Diego franchisees help feed front line health care workers by delivering 600 free meals

Denny’s franchisees in San Diego are joining forces to provide 600 meals to local health care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus.

“As America’s Diner we feel a responsibility now more than ever to come together and take care of our communities in the best way we know how, by feeding people,” said John Dillon, chief brand officer for Denny’s. “We are endlessly grateful for the health care workers on the front lines doing everything they can day in and day out.” For further information on Denny's, click here.

Metropolitan Transit System introduces chemical fogs to fight COVID-19

The Metropolitan Transit System announced the addition of a new tool in the fight against coronavirus Friday -- disinfecting fog. Additionally, the agency is now requiring daily temperature checks for hundreds of bus and trolley operators, and is now offering one-way fares on its mobile ticketing app, Compass Cloud.

San Diego County residents required to wear face coverings in public starting May 1

Beginning May 1, all San Diego County residents will be required to wear cloth face coverings in public when within 6 feet of another person who is not a household contact.

The cloth facial coverings, which will be required until further notice, don’t have to be hospital grade but should cover the nose and mouth.

April 30

Otay Mesa Port of Entry hours of operation changed

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials on Thursday announced the passenger border crossing will operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. effective Sunday, May 3, including the SENTRI lanes.

The changes are in response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused a decrease in traffic volumes.

Orange County beaches closed by California's governor

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Orange County's beaches are closing under an order from California's governor after thousands hit the sand last weekend.

Newsom had been expected to order all California beaches closed but the order taking effect Friday only covers the one county.

Newsom says open shores there drew too many people when his statewide stay-at-home order is trying to maintain social distancing to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Local lawmakers call it overreach and say they're doing things safely. Meanwhile, tiny Modoc County in the north plans Friday to reopen some businesses despite the order.

The county has no confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Work safety strike, virus lockdown protest set for May Day

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Essential workers will strike nationwide on May Day to demand safer conditions during the coronavirus outbreak, while other groups plan rallies against tight stay-at-home orders they say are crippling the U.S. economy.

Organizers say employees of Amazon, Whole Foods, Target and FedEx have become the unexpected frontline workers of the pandemic.

Workers will walk off the job or call out sick to demand unpaid time off work, hazard pay, sick leave, protective gear and cleaning supplies.

Meanwhile protesters will take to the streets in cities nationwide to demand states loosen shelter-in-place rules and “reopen.”

Most California Health Corps volunteers not eligible to join

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — State officials say two-thirds of the 93,000 people who volunteered for Gov. Gavin Newsom's California Health Corps lacked valid medical licenses, the most basic requirement.

And only one of every three remaining took the next step of filling out an application. When he announced the program Newsom's plan was to use corps members to staff thousands of hospital beds created for the expected crush of coronavirus patients.

That surge hasn't happened and data provided to The Associated Press shows only about 10,500 corps volunteers are left and the program now has no clearly defined role.

Even so, the first volunteers have been deployed but have no patients to care for.

Gov. Newsom praises San Diego for following beach rules

Just days after beaches to our north in Orange County, opened, Governor Gavin Newsom ordered them closed on Thursday. The announcement came after what the governor calls “disturbing” images of crowded beaches during the public health order. Also on Thursday, the governor offered praised for San Diegans and others for following the rules.

“It should be acknowledged - San Diego and L.A. and others have done an outstanding job,” said Governor Gavin Newsom.

Some airlines are suspending flights to San Diego

Some airlines are reducing or even suspending service to San Diego International Airport due to a huge drop in demand. These are the airlines that the Department of Transportation has approved for modifications.

Drug being tested on San Diego COVID-19 patients proven to battle virus

A drug being tested in San Diego on patients who have COVID-19 is getting worldwide attention, after the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases praised it, saying it can block the virus.

It's called Remdesivir. It's not a vaccine, so it won't prevent people from getting COVID-19. But it's proven to lessen recovery time for those who have it, and in some cases, save lives.

Oceanside American Little League Burglarized

Thieves stole equipment worth thousands of dollars and vandalized property belonging to the Oceanside American Little League. The theft was reported Tuesday when volunteers went to check on the property. You can read the full story here.

San Diego County eases some restrictions on parks, golf courses, and boats

After April's "month of action" some activities will now be allowed for people within the same household and under certain safety guidelines.

Northern California county is 1st to ease stay-home orders

(AP) - Rural Modoc County in far northeastern Northern California plans to allow the reopening of schools, hair salons, churches, restaurants and the county’s only movie theater on Friday. It would be the first in California to ease out of stay-home orders mandated by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

County Supervisor Ned Coe says the county across the border from Oregon has no confirmed COVID-19 cases. He said the plan asks businesses to make sure customers remain 6 feet apart and requires residents who are 65 or older or have underlying health conditions to continue saying home.

It's not clear whether the state plans any action for violating its orders.

Federal judge orders 'medically vulnerable' detainees at Otay Mesa Detention Center be screened for release amid coronavirus outbreak

A San Diego federal judge ordered Thursday that a group of "medically vulnerable" detainees at the Otay Mesa Detention Center be screened for release amid a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility.



The order from U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw came as part of a class-action lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union's San Diego chapter, calling for the release of detainees at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility, which is run by private company CoreCivic.

As of Thursday, 162 detainees at the facility have tested positive for COVID-19. Over the weekend, the local ACLU reported eight medical staff, eight ICE employees at the facility and 17 staff members of CoreCivic had also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Gov. Newsom identifies beaches in Orange County to temporarily close, San Diego beaches to remain open

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered beaches in Orange County to close until further notice.

Newsom made the announcement Thursday, days after tens of thousands of people in Orange County packed beaches during a sunny weekend.

Newsom said he hopes the order won’t last very long. But he said he felt he had to do it to protect public health.

--------------------------

