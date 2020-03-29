SAN DIEGO — Key facts in San Diego:

San Diego County declared a local health emergency on Feb 14, 2020.

There are a total of 488 confirmed cases in San Diego County and seven confirmed deaths of local residents.

Early estimates indicate the city of San Diego will lose $109 million in tax revenue by June 30 due to the fiscal impact of COVID-19.

All San Diego city-owned beaches, parks and trails are closed. Other cities including Encinitas, Carlsbad, Del Mar, and Solana Beach have implemented similar closures for various public areas.

San Diego County is following the California stay at home order.

Many private and public K-12 schools have been closed through March.

Students can still receive meals while schools are closed.

The San Diego County Public Health Laboratory is now able to test for the novel coronavirus without sending to the CDC

Text COSD COVID19 to 468-311 to get updates from San Diego County.

to get updates from San Diego County. Click here for previous daily updates

Key facts in California:

California declared a state of emergency on March 4.

California governor issued a statewide stay at home order on March 19.

on March 19. There are a total of 5,700+ confirmed cases in California and there have been 122 deaths in the state from COVID-19.

March 29

2:30 p.m.

County of San Diego officials will provide their daily update on COVID-19 in San Diego. The media briefing will be streamed live on this page and across News 8's social media pages.

2:25 p.m.

A tally by Johns Hopkins University found more than 5,700 cases in California and at least 122 deaths as of Sunday. The California Department of Health is expected to release detailed numbers sometime today.

11:30 a.m.

An Albertson's store in San Diego County has confirmed an employee has COVID-19. The store located in Escondido was open for business Sunday and the company released the following statement regarding the associate who tested positive:

"The health and safety of everyone who walks through our doors is a top priority. We have learned that an associate at our Albertsons store on W. Valley Parkway in Escondido, CA, has a confirmed case of COVID-19. First and foremost, our thoughts are with the associate who tested positive, and we hope for a full recovery.

That associate is now receiving medical care. Following CDC guidelines, our Crisis Response Team may recommend that additional members of the store team self-quarantine. These employees will be eligible to receive up to 14 days of quarantine pay.

The associate has not worked at our Escondido store since March 24th. The store has been through multiple cycles of our enhanced cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting process since that day. In an abundance of caution, last night, we conducted a thorough cleaning and disinfection with guidance from third-party sanitation experts.

The store will remain open, and we will continue to follow an enhanced cleaning and disinfection process in every department.

We have reaffirmed with all associates that they need to wash hands and disinfect check stands every hour and to practice social distancing. We have also reminded them that if they develop a fever and symptoms of respiratory illness, such as a cough or shortness of breath, stay home, and call their healthcare provider right away."

NEWS 8 joined forces with The San Diego Foundation to raise IMMEDIATE, EMERGENCY FUNDS for our most vulnerable neighbors in need. Here is how you can help.

BACKGROUND:

According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Currently, there is no vaccine, however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, along with any other respiratory illness:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

The CDC also says facemasks should only be used by people who show symptoms of the virus. If you’re not sick, you do not have to wear a facemask.