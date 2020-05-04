SAN DIEGO — Key facts in San Diego:

San Diego County declared a local health emergency on Feb 14, 2020.

There are a total of 1,209 confirmed cases in San Diego County and 18 confirmed deaths of local residents.

View San Diego County cases in a map by zip code or city.

All San Diego city-owned beaches, parks and trails are closed. Other cities including Encinitas, Carlsbad, Del Mar, and Solana Beach have implemented similar closures for various public areas.

San Diego County is following the California stay at home order.

Many San Diego schools have moved to distance learning. Check with your school district for updates.

Students can still receive meals while schools are closed.

The San Diego County Public Health Laboratory is now able to test for the novel coronavirus without sending to the CDC

Text COSD COVID19 to 468-311 to get updates from San Diego County.

to get updates from San Diego County. Click here for previous daily updates

Key facts in California:

California declared a state of emergency on March 4.

California governor issued a statewide stay at home order on March 19.

on March 19. There are a total of 13,946 confirmed cases in California and there have been 324 deaths in the state from COVID-19 .

in California and there have been in the state from COVID-19 Approximately 126 ,700 tests had been conducted. At least 113,687 results have been received and another 13,000 are pending as of April 4.

had been conducted. At least have been received and another as of April 4. 2,300 Californians have been hospitalized, and 1,008 are in the ICU.

Californians have been hospitalized, and are in the ICU. The state has set up a hotline to answer questions and find ways to support the senior citizens in California. The phone number is 833-544-2374.

April 5

11:30 a.m.

Tom Dempsey, the NFL's longtime record holder for longest field goal and a former San Dieguito High School and Palomar College student, has died of complications from the coronavirus at the age of 73.



Dempsey died Saturday night at Lambeth House Retirement Community in New Orleans, his family told The Times-Picayune.



He contracted the virus in March during an outbreak at the retirement home, where at least 15 residents have died after being stricken with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Click here for full story.

10:30 a.m.

A 250-bed federal field hospital is planned for Palomar Medical Center, San Diego County health officials announced Sunday.



The "hospital within a hospital" will be installed on the 10th and 11th floors of the Escondido facility as a fully functioning hospital and will add to the capacity of beds needed in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.



"The facility will be used for those in our community who need it the most," Dr. Nick Yphantides, San Diego County's chief medical officer, said during the announcement outside Palomar Medical Center. "It will be a community-wide resource."

Click here for full report.

8:30 a.m.

California States Parks have announced the temporary full closures of parks until further notice, including Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve and the following state beaches: Cardiff, Carlsbad, San Elijo, Silver Strand, South Carlsbad, and Torrey Pines.

The closures were made due to a surge in visitations that made it impossible for the public to implement safe, physical distancing.

There are still ways to visit the parks virtually. Many state parks are offering live feeds of webcams placed throughout parks on social media.

One example is the Poppy Cam from Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve, found here.

--------------------------

RELATED: United States 'wasted' months before preparing for virus pandemic

RELATED: Americans brace for 'hardest, saddest' week of their lives

RELATED: San Diego County says essential workers must wear face masks

RELATED: San Diego Unified School District begins distance learning on Monday

View all News 8 coverage of coronavirus / COVID-19



News 8 has joined forces with The San Diego Foundation to raise immediate, emergency funds for our most vulnerable neighbors in need. Here is how you can help.

We also have a Frequently Asked Questions page we will continue updating with the latest information and reports.

Click here to watch "Facts Not Fear," a News 8 Special on coronavirus from March 26, 2020.



BACKGROUND:

According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Currently, there is no vaccine, however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, as with any other respiratory illness:

Know how it spreads:

There is no vaccine

The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus

It is thought to spread mainly from person-person between people in close contact

And believed to be spread by respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes

Protect yourself

Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds

If soap and water aren't available, use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Put distance between yourselves and others

Protect others

Stay home when you are sick

Wear a facemask if you are sick

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash

If you don't have tissue, cough or sneeze into the inside of your elbow

Immediately wash your hands after coughing and sneezing

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe

You can find information on disinfecting and cleaning on the CDC's How to Protect Yourself page.

The California Department of Public Health has issued guidance on the use of cloth face coverings to protect against the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

The County of San Diego has made face coverings mandatory for those working with the public including grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, convenience stores, and similar businesses.

While officials say these face coverings are not a substitute for practices like social distancing and handwashing, there is evidence to suggest that the use of cloth face coverings by the public during a pandemic could help reduce disease transmission. Officials do not recommend the public use N-95 or surgical masks which are needed by health care workers and first responders.