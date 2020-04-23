Coronavirus in San Diego and California: Latest updates and news

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Key facts in San Diego:
- There are 2,491 confirmed cases in San Diego County and 96 confirmed deaths.
- View San Diego County cases by zip code or city.
- All San Diego County beaches are closed.
- San Diego County is following the California stay at home order.
- Most San Diego schools have moved to distance learning and students can still receive meals while schools are closed.
- Text COSD COVID19 to 468-311 to get updates from San Diego County.
Key facts in California:
- California governor issued a statewide stay at home order on March 19.
- There are 37,788 confirmed cases in California, according to Johns Hopkins' COVID-19 map and 1,469 deaths, according to Governor Gavin Newsom.
- 3,357 Californians are hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 1,219 are in the ICU, according to the CA Department of Public Health.
- Approximately 308,700 tests have been conducted. At least 301,547 results have been received and another 7,200 are pending as of April 21, according to the CA Department of Public Health.
- A senior hotline has been set up to answer questions at 833-544-2374.
April 23
Governor Newsom signs executive order to halt garnishing of COVID-19 related relief
Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday during his daily media briefing update for the state that he signed an executive order Thursday to stop debt collectors from garnishing COVID-19-related to individuals.
“Californians are receiving the COVID-19 relief funds they desperately need right now. That relief should not be taken from them,” Newsom said.
‘We’ve got to get a handle on the spread of this virus’: Chula Vista to announce mandatory face coverings plan
Mayor of Chula Vista, Mary Casilla Salas announced that all citizens who enter an essential business must wear a face covering. For a full rundown on the plan, click here.
All USS Theodore Roosevelt crew members tested for COVID-19
The Navy reported Thursday that 100% of the San Diego-based USS Theodore Roosevelt's crew members have been tested for COVID-19, with 840 positive cases among the carrier's crew. The ship's widely publicized COVID-19 outbreak has left it docked in Guam for nearly one month, where 4,234 sailors have been moved ashore as of Thursday.
SANDAG: Nearly 300,000 San Diego County residents lost jobs due to COVID-19
Communities in the South Bay and central San Diego have been hit the hardest by unemployment and nearly 300,000 San Diego County residents have lost jobs because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report released Thursday.
Walmart and Nextdoor launch new “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” program
Walmart and Nextdoor announced Thursday the launch of their “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” program, an effort to make it easier for neighbors across the country to help one another during the COVID-19 pandemic. Through this new program, a first for both companies, Nextdoor members in cities across the country can now request assistance – or offer to help someone in their community – with shopping for their essential items at Walmart. For more information, click here.
City of Imperial Beach to reopen neighborhood parks for limited use
The city of Imperial Beach announced Wednesday that its neighborhood parks will reopen for limited use for local residents only, effective April 22, 2020 until further notice. For more information, click here.
--------------------------------------------
BACKGROUND
According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.
Currently, there is no vaccine, however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, as with any other respiratory illness:
Know how it spreads
There is no vaccine
The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus
It is thought to spread mainly from person-person between people in close contact
And believed to be spread by respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes
Protect yourself
Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds
If soap and water aren't available, use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth
Avoid close contact with people who are sick
Put distance between yourselves and others
Protect others
Stay home when you are sick
Wear a facemask if you are sick
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash
If you don't have tissue, cough or sneeze into the inside of your elbow
Immediately wash your hands after coughing and sneezing
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe
You can find information on disinfecting and cleaning on the CDC's How to Protect Yourself page.
The California Department of Public Health has issued guidance on the use of cloth face coverings to protect against the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
The County of San Diego has made face coverings mandatory for those working with the public including grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, convenience stores, and similar businesses.
While officials say these face coverings are not a substitute for practices like social distancing and handwashing, there is evidence to suggest that the use of cloth face coverings by the public during a pandemic could help reduce disease transmission. Officials do not recommend the public use N-95 or surgical masks which are needed by health care workers and first responders.