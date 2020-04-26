Coronavirus in San Diego and California: Latest updates and news

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Key facts in San Diego:
- There are 3,043 confirmed cases in San Diego County and 111 confirmed deaths.
- View San Diego County cases by zip code or city.
- All San Diego County beaches are closed.
- San Diego County is following the California stay at home order.
- Most San Diego schools have moved to distance learning and students can still receive meals while schools are closed.
- Text COSD COVID19 to 468-311 to get updates from San Diego County.
- Click here for previous daily updates
Key facts in California:
- California governor issued a statewide stay at home order on March 19.
- There are 42,164 confirmed cases in California, according to Johns ,Hopkins' COVID-19 map and 1,710 deaths, according to the CA Department of Public Health
- 3,324 Californians are hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 1,184 are in the ICU, according to the CA Department of Public Health.
- More than 526,083 have been conducted as of April 26, according to the CA Department of Public Health.
- A senior hotline has been set up to answer questions at 833-544-2374.
April 26
San Diego County reports no new COVID-19 deaths, cases up by 100
The County of San Diego is no longer holding weekend media briefings but does provide updated COVID-19 data each day. Here is today’s COVID-19 update from the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency:
- Total cases among San Diego County residents are now at 3,043, an increase of 100 from yesterday.
- 696 or 22.9% of cases have required hospitalization.
- 227 or 7.5% of all cases had to be placed in intensive care.
- Of 1,297 tests reported to the County yesterday, 8% were positive.
- No new deaths of county residents were reported. The total remains at 111.
Stay-at-home order protests continue Sunday in San Diego County
The limited reopening of San Diego beaches is set to begin on Monday morning, but protests against stay-at-home orders still continued Sunday across the county. One protest being called a “Freedom Rally” began at 1 p.m. at the main lifeguard tower in Pacific Beach. Another in Imperial Beach kicked off at the same time calling for the beach and local businesses to reopen.
Carlsbad City Council votes to keep beach, parks, trails closed for now
The Carlsbad City Council voted Saturday to keep its public areas closed for the time being. The council will hold a special meeting Friday to review plans for a “phased reopening” of the areas.
The specific areas to be discussed at Friday’s meeting include Carlsbad parks and trails, a city-owned golf course, and a three-quarter-of-a-mile stretch of beach north of Oak Avenue, according to the city council.
-------------------------------
View all News 8 coverage of coronavirus / COVID-19
News 8 has joined forces with The San Diego Foundation to raise immediate, emergency funds for our most vulnerable neighbors in need. Here is how you can help.
We also have a Frequently Asked Questions page we will continue updating with the latest information and reports.
Click here to watch "Facts Not Fear," a News 8 Special on coronavirus from March 26, 2020.
BACKGROUND
According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.
Currently, there is no vaccine, however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, as with any other respiratory illness:
Know how it spreads
There is no vaccine
The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus
It is thought to spread mainly from person-person between people in close contact
And believed to be spread by respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes
Protect yourself
Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds
If soap and water aren't available, use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth
Avoid close contact with people who are sick
Put distance between yourselves and others
Protect others
Stay home when you are sick
Wear a facemask if you are sick
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash
If you don't have tissue, cough or sneeze into the inside of your elbow
Immediately wash your hands after coughing and sneezing
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe
You can find information on disinfecting and cleaning on the CDC's How to Protect Yourself page.
The California Department of Public Health has issued guidance on the use of cloth face coverings to protect against the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
The County of San Diego has made face coverings mandatory for those working with the public including grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, convenience stores, and similar businesses.
While officials say these face coverings are not a substitute for practices like social distancing and handwashing, there is evidence to suggest that the use of cloth face coverings by the public during a pandemic could help reduce disease transmission. Officials do not recommend the public use N-95 or surgical masks which are needed by health care workers and first responders.