Coronavirus in San Diego and California: Latest updates and news

Real-time updates and developments around the coronavirus outbreak and how it is affecting San Diego as we work to separate facts from fear.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Key facts in San Diego:

Key facts in California:

California governor issued a statewide stay at home order on March 19.

There are 42,164 confirmed cases in California, according to Johns ,Hopkins' COVID-19 map and 1,710 deaths, according to the CA Department of Public Health

3,324 Californians are hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 1,184 are in the ICU, according to the CA Department of Public Health.

More than 526,083 have been conducted as of April 26, according to the CA Department of Public Health.

A senior hotline has been set up to answer questions at 833-544-2374.

April 26

San Diego County reports no new COVID-19 deaths, cases up by 100

The County of San Diego is no longer holding weekend media briefings but does provide updated COVID-19 data each day. Here is today’s COVID-19 update from the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency:

Total cases among San Diego County residents are now at 3,043, an increase of 100 from yesterday.

696 or 22.9% of cases have required hospitalization.

227 or 7.5% of all cases had to be placed in intensive care.

Of 1,297 tests reported to the County yesterday, 8% were positive.

No new deaths of county residents were reported. The total remains at 111.

Stay-at-home order protests continue Sunday in San Diego County

The limited reopening of San Diego beaches is set to begin on Monday morning, but protests against stay-at-home orders still continued Sunday across the county. One protest being called a “Freedom Rally” began at 1 p.m. at the main lifeguard tower in Pacific Beach. Another in Imperial Beach kicked off at the same time calling for the beach and local businesses to reopen.

Carlsbad City Council votes to keep beach, parks, trails closed for now

The Carlsbad City Council voted Saturday to keep its public areas closed for the time being. The council will hold a special meeting Friday to review plans for a “phased reopening” of the areas.

The specific areas to be discussed at Friday’s meeting include Carlsbad parks and trails, a city-owned golf course, and a three-quarter-of-a-mile stretch of beach north of Oak Avenue, according to the city council.

BACKGROUND

According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Currently, there is no vaccine, however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, as with any other respiratory illness:

Know how it spreads

There is no vaccine

The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus

It is thought to spread mainly from person-person between people in close contact

And believed to be spread by respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes

Protect yourself

Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds

If soap and water aren't available, use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Put distance between yourselves and others

Protect others

Stay home when you are sick

Wear a facemask if you are sick

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash

If you don't have tissue, cough or sneeze into the inside of your elbow

Immediately wash your hands after coughing and sneezing

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe

You can find information on disinfecting and cleaning on the CDC's How to Protect Yourself page.

The California Department of Public Health has issued guidance on the use of cloth face coverings to protect against the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

The County of San Diego has made face coverings mandatory for those working with the public including grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, convenience stores, and similar businesses.