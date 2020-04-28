Coronavirus in San Diego and California: Latest updates and news

Real-time updates and developments around the coronavirus outbreak and how it is affecting San Diego as we work to separate facts from fear.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Key facts in San Diego:

Key facts in California:

California governor issued a statewide stay at home order on March 19.

There are 45,031 confirmed cases in California and 1,809 deaths, according to the CA Department of Public Health

3,455 Californians are hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 1,181 are in the ICU, according to the CA Department of Public Health.

More than 577,608 have been conducted as of April 27, according to the CA Department of Public Health.

A senior hotline has been set up to answer questions at 833-544-2374.

April 28

San Diego clinic offering COVID-19 testing receives $10K donation for personal protective equipment

A community clinic conducting COVID-19 testing at its health centers across San Diego County received $10,000 in donations for personal protective equipment, clinic officials announced Tuesday.



Family Health Centers of San Diego received a $5,000 cash donation and $5,000 worth of N95 respirators, masks, protective coverall suits, goggles, hand sanitizer and more from the San Diego-based American Chinese Culture and Education Foundation.



The clinic said the donation came at a much-needed time, with testing efforts beginning Monday and ending Friday at its Chula Vista location.



The clinic will be rotating its testing sites on a weekly basis.

Navy destroyer with COVID-19 outbreak stops in San Diego

A deployed Navy destroyer experiencing an outbreak of the novel coronavirus made a stop Tuesday in San Diego, where military personnel will disinfect the ship, the Navy reported. The guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd was conducting counter-drug operations off the Pacific coast of South America last week when sailors began exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.

Governor Newsom to lay out roadmap to reopening California’s economy

Governor Gavin Newsom and health officials will provide their daily update on COVID-19 in California Tuesday at 12:00 p.m. The media briefing will be streamed live here and across News 8's social media pages.

Newsom is considering a strategy for reopening business in a state divided between rural areas with small numbers of coronarivus cases and urban areas struggling with still-rising death tolls.

Newsom on Tuesday plans to outline what it will take to ease his stay-at-home order that closed most businesses.

----------------------------------------------------

BACKGROUND

According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Currently, there is no vaccine, however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, as with any other respiratory illness:

Know how it spreads

There is no vaccine

The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus

It is thought to spread mainly from person-person between people in close contact

And believed to be spread by respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes

Protect yourself

Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds

If soap and water aren't available, use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Put distance between yourselves and others

Protect others

Stay home when you are sick

Wear a facemask if you are sick

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash

If you don't have tissue, cough or sneeze into the inside of your elbow

Immediately wash your hands after coughing and sneezing

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe

You can find information on disinfecting and cleaning on the CDC's How to Protect Yourself page.

The California Department of Public Health has issued guidance on the use of cloth face coverings to protect against the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

The County of San Diego has made face coverings mandatory for those working with the public including grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, convenience stores, and similar businesses.