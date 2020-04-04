Key updates for Saturday, April 4:

China held a three-minute nationwide moment of reflection to honor those who have died in the coronavirus outbreak.

South Korea has extended government guidelines urging people to social distance to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The number of U.S. deaths from COVID-19 were more than 7,100 at midnight Eastern Time on Saturday morning, according to numbers from Johns Hopkins University. More than a quarter of those are in New York City.

The worldwide total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is just over 1 million with roughly 59,000 deaths and 226,000 recoveries.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

China honors virus victims with 3 minutes of reflection

Commemorations took place at 10 a.m. Saturday in all major cities, but were particularly poignant in Wuhan, the industrial center where the virus was first detected in December.

Wuhan was placed under complete lockdown on Jan. 23 and has been lauded as a “heroic city” by the nation’s communist leadership. On Saturday, China reported one new case in Wuhan and 18 among people arriving from abroad, along with four new deaths, all in Wuhan.

China now has recorded a total of 81,639 cases and 3,326 deaths, although those figures are generally considered to be understated.

South Korea extends guidelines to slow spread

South Korea has extended government guidelines urging people to social distance to slow the spread of the coronavirus for two weeks as infections continue to grow in the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area.

During a meeting on anti-virus measures on Saturday, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun expressed concern over rising infections linked to recent arrivals amid broadening outbreaks in Europe and the United States.

The country has also struggled to stem infections in hospitals, nursing homes, mental wards and other live-in facilities.

“We very well know that continuing social distancing comes with massive costs and sacrifice,” Chung said, referring to the economic shock. “But if we loosen things right now, the effort we so far invested could pop and disappear like a bubble.”

