With San Diego County nearing 1,000 COVID-19 deaths, have we seen the worst?

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County's coronavirus case rate is expected to continue increasing over the next week. Data from Health and Human Services confirmed the spread has been widespread and not localized to any one region.



Cases increased by about 10%, week-to-week. National City, which had a large spike in cases early in the pandemic, saw a 8.6% increase in its rate of cases per 100,000 residents, the second-fewest cases of any incorporated city.



Alpine had a 65% increase in cases per 100,000 residents, the most of any community.



Health officials urged residents to heed the warnings about coronavirus.



“You are more likely to get infected with COVID just because it's more available and more around our communities, even if you behave exactly like you did a month ago,” said Mark Ghaly, Secretary of California Health and Human Services.



The state estimates about 12% of cases will end up in the hospital. Collectively, San Diego County hospitals reported 28.4% availability Tuesday and have the capacity to handle additional cases. It requires 20% of space to be set aside for patients with COVID-19.



However, the number of patients suffering from coronavirus increased to 518 Tuesday, up from 214 on Oct. 24. Many had symptoms begin early in the month. Health officials expect to see more of an impact on hospitals in the next few weeks.