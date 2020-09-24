Beyond the numbers: San Diego County's COVID-19 case rate, explained

On Tuesday, the county narrowly remained in Tier 2, or red tier, for its coronavirus risk level under the state’s new metric. It had an adjusted case rate of 6.9, which includes a .1 “penalty” for doing less than the state testing median.



If the county had an adjusted rate of more than 7.1, then it would have been placed into Tier 1, or purple, which would have forced some businesses to limit capacity or move outdoors.



When the state began using the new case rate formula on Aug. 31, San Diego County was the only Southern California county in Tier 2. It had previously exceeded the metrics of the previous case rate formula by getting its rate below the 100 cases per 100,000 residents threshold needed to permit schools to reopen and have some businesses resume indoor operations.



The state then calculated the county’s rate at 5.8 on Sept. 1. Cases then continued to rise during the first few weeks of September as the fall semester began at SDSU and restrictions were loosened at businesses. A News 8 analysis of cases by episode date that were added after the state calculated the case rate found the rate was actually 7.0.



A further analysis of all late episode date results found the county only had an unadjusted rate of less than 7.1 for 11 consecutive data from Aug. 22 through Sept. 1, which means the county would still be in Tier 1 to-date if all late data were included.



Previously, the state looked at a 14-day window with a three-day lag. However, the state now only allows for a seven-day lag of data and reviews a seven-day window of cases so some of the late cases were never included and San Diego has been able to remain in Tier 2 since the new metric began.



“We've looked at this pretty closely and landed on a seven-day lag for a number of reasons so that we ensure that our data is current and reflective of what's happening currently and that we leave some space to allow us to capture test results and data that might have been lagging,” explained Dr. Mark Ghaly, Secretary of California Health and Human Services. “We want to take a look at actual levels of transmission at the moment that we're making the decisions that we are.”



While San Diego County has been penalized for conducting fewer tests compared to the state median, county health officials are hoping to receive credit for efforts in traditionally underserved communities where the virus has hit harder.