San Diego County reports 31 COVID-19 deaths, 1,637 new cases of virus

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County public health officials reported 1,637 new COVID-19 cases and 31 additional deaths Sunday -- the 55th consecutive day with more than 1,000 new cases.



The county's cumulative case total increased to 227,195 and the death toll is now at 2,375.



There were 57 more COVID-19 patients reported hospitalized in the county Sunday, with four more San Diegans moved into intensive care.



Over the past 30 days, a 10% increase in the number of hospitalizations has been recorded, with a 21% increase in patients in ICUs, according to the county's Health and Human Services Agency.



The data showing a decline in cases and overall hospitalizations, but an increase in ICU patients and deaths, might indicate a tapering down of a major wave of the pandemic.



A median two-week period between infection and first symptoms along with additional time between symptoms and hospitalization, serious symptoms and death could mean these record numbers are from people who were initially infected around the Christmas and New Year's holidays.



San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said last week that he was "cautiously optimistic" about the numbers, but wanted to see a longer downward trend and warned the public not to become complacent.