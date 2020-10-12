San Diego is tracking COVID-19 cases in every zip code

San Diego county has broken down COVID case numbers by zip code. And a warning from the White House as the pandemic is spreading faster and farther than before.

The latest statistics show that over the last 9 months, 15 million people have contacted COVID-19 in the U.S. We're now averaging more than 200,000 cases a day for the first time and there is a similar increase in hospitalizations.

San Diego County reported 15 deaths and 2,104 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, the second-highest daily case total and one that comes as hospitalizations continue to surge.



The infections reported Wednesday are second only to Friday's record 2,287 and raise the county's cumulative total to 97,549. Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county's public health officer, said she anticipates the total cases to cross 100,000 before the end of the week.

San Diego county lists the number of COVID cases in each zip code:

Chula Vista's zip code - 91911 tops the number of cases at 4,575.

The San Clemente zip code of 92672 has the least amount of COVID cases - at only 1.

The county also has a week by week COVID-19 case rate chart by zip code.

There are some startling statistics in the county.

Del Mar's 7-day average case rate jumped 5 fold - from 3.2 cases a week ago to now an average of 16 cases in 7 days.

In the east county, some areas are improving, including Alpine.

Case rates in Alpine have gone down from a 7-day average of 120.4 to a now a one week average of 40.1.

Capacity is at 80% in San Diego County ICUs.