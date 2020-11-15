Coronavirus in San Diego and California: Latest updates and news

Real-time updates and developments around the coronavirus outbreak and how it is affecting San Diego and California.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, California — Key COVID-19 facts in San Diego and California:

Nov. 15

San Diego sets new record for daily COVID-19 positive cases on Saturday

San Diego County set a record this week with over 1200 new COVID-19 cases in just two days and set a new record-breaking number of cases as we enter the first day of the purple tier on Saturday.

San Diego County recorded 736 new Coronavirus cases Saturday, the fourth day in a row topping 600 or more new cases in the county. Health officials hope moving to the purple tier will help bring that number down.

Nov. 14

South Bay communities receive free COVID-19 kits from the Latino Health Coalition

Many San Diego Latino Health Coalition volunteers handed out COVID-19 kits to the county’s Latino communities on Saturday.

The kits consisted of face masks, wipes, sanitizer, a thermometer and information material came from grant money to the San Diego Latino Health Coalition.

San Diego resident, Alexis Alvarez said, “When you go to Target or Costco it is hard to find these items.”

San Diego County purple tier restrictions in effect midnight Saturday

Many nonessential businesses will be required to move to outdoor-only operations due to the county's regression to the most restrictive "purple tier." These include restaurants, family entertainment centers, wineries, places of worship, movie theaters, museums, gyms, zoos, aquariums and cardrooms.



The restrictions include closing amusement parks. Bars, breweries and distilleries will be able to remain open as long as they are able to operate outside and with food on the same ticket as alcohol.



Retail businesses and shopping centers will be able to remain open with 25% of the building's capacity. No food courts will be permitted.

Nov. 13

SD County reports 611 COVID-19 cases as businesses prepare for purple tier

San Diego County health officials reported an additional 611 COVID-19 cases and three more deaths on Friday as nonessential businesses prepare for another closure at midnight as the county prepares to enter the purple tier of the state's four-tiered coronavirus reopening plan.



The data increases the total caseload since the start of the pandemic to 62,945, with the death toll rising to 921. This is the third consecutive day that more than 600 new coronavirus cases were reported by the county.



On Wednesday, a record 661 COVID-19 cases were reported in the county - - surpassing the 652 cases reported Aug. 7. Another 620 cases were reported Thursday.

