Some San Diego schools reopen as county reports 267 new cases, 6 deaths

Monday night, the county implemented a new policy that restaurant patrons sitting indoors must wear masks at all times, except when eating or drinking. Outdoor patrons may still remove masks while not consuming food or beverages.



Gyms, dance studios, yoga studios and fitness centers may operate with 10% occupancy. Hair salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors, piercing shops, skin care and cosmetology services and nail salons may operate indoors with normal capacity, but a new policy states they must keep an appointment book with names and contact information for customers to track potential future outbreaks.



San Diego County's state-calculated daily case rate per 100,000 people is 5.8 and the testing positivity percentage -- which runs on a time lag -- is 3.8%. These numbers are elevated enough to keep the county in the "red" or second tier of the state's reopening plan.



County Supervisor Greg Cox thanked San Diegans for working hard to bring the case rate down but offered a word of caution on Monday.



"This is not a green light, this is a yellow light," he said. "We can't gun the engine of the economy full throttle yet."



Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county's public health officer, said the county would follow state guidelines that retail businesses are to be restricted to 50% occupancy. Wooten said she was seeking clarification on grocery stores for the same restriction.



All indoor businesses must still abide by social distancing and face- covering mandates, as well as having a detailed safe reopening plan on file with the county.



On Monday, San Diego State University reported another 13 students, some of whom live in campus housing, have tested positive for COVID-19. They join seven other students who tested positive for the illness last week. None of the students have attended any in-person classes.



An SDSU statement said the university had taken direct action with the students who live in university-owned housing.



"Three of the cases live on-campus at Zapotec, Villa Alvarado Apartments and South Campus Plaza North," the statement said. "Two on-campus students have been moved to a designated isolation room, per SDSU's Office of Housing Administration COVID-19 protocol. The other student was already isolating away from campus, prior to seeking testing this weekend. All are recovering well."



A total of 31 SDSU students have contracted COVID-19 since March.