San Diego County public health officials reported 381 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths Thursday

San Diego County's 14-day case rate stands at 134.4 per 100,000 population.



Of the 8,238 cases reported Thursday, 5% were positive, dropping the 14-day rolling average of positive test cases to 5.6%. The state's target is fewer than 8% of tests returning positive.



While these numbers appear to be steps in the right direction, County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said Wednesday that since the county has "realigned" who gets tested to more vulnerable populations due to dwindling testing supplies, it may not reflect the true extent of the pandemic in the region.



The six people whose deaths were reported Thursday were two women and four men who died between May 29 and July 29, and their ages ranged from 48 to 86. All had underlying medical conditions, as have 95% of those who have died from the illness.



According to county data, 57% of adult San Diego County residents have underlying medical conditions such as high blood pressure, heart and lung disease, cancer, diabetes and obesity. These conditions put these people at risk for serious illness should they contract COVID-19.



Of the total hospitalized during the pandemic due to the illness, 71% have been 50 or older. The highest age group testing positive for the illness are those 20-29, and that group is also least likely to take precautionary measures to avoid spreading the illness, a county statement said.



"Some San Diegans think they're not going to get sick and therefore are not following the public health guidance," said Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county's public health officer. "What they don't realize is that they could get infected and pass the virus to others who are vulnerable."



Five new community setting outbreaks were reported Thursday -- all in restaurant/bar settings. In the past seven days, 28 community outbreaks have been confirmed.



The number of community outbreaks far exceeds the county's goal of fewer than seven in a seven-day span. A community setting outbreak is defined as three or more COVID-19 cases in a setting and in people of different households.



A total of 78 outbreaks have been reported in July, more than double the number reported in June and almost equal to the number reported from March through June.



An amendment to the county's public health order, which went into effect this morning, will require all employers to inform employees of any COVID-19 outbreaks or cases at a place of business. Previously, the county recommended employers disclose outbreak information but did not require it.