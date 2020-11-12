Federal surge hospital remains on standby in North County

Staffing for all ICU beds remains a concern as hospitalization rates rise throughout the county

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — As Southern California's ICU capacity continues to drop, health authorities said the need to follow the new stay-at-home order is more critical than ever, with less than 8 percent of the region's ICU beds available as of Thursday evening.

County leaders aren't just concerned about a lack of beds, but also a possible lack of staffing. While health authorities will not say what the criteria is for activating the federal surge hospital in San Diego County, those hundreds of extra beds remain available.

"The model predicts we could exceed total available ICU capacity in the next week without intervention," Dr. Natasha Martin, an associate professor in the Division of Infectious Diseases and Global Public Health at the University of California San Diego.

Speaking to the Board of Supervisors earlier this week, she painted a grim forecast for San Diego County's intensive-care hospital capacity barring any preventive measures.

The recently-enacted regional stay-at-home order is designed to circumvent this scenario.

"The hope is that with this regional order, we can bend that curve and not get into a situation where we overwhelm our ICU beds," said County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher.

While that remains the hope, if our hospital capacity does become saturated in the coming weeks, plans are in place to alleviate that strain on the health care system.

In April, Palomar Medical Center and FEMA announced a federal surge field hospital to be set up on two empty floors of the facility in Escondido.

"Rest assured that the 202 beds that were set up many months are still there and ready to go," said Diane Hansen, CEO of Palomar Health in North County.

Along with the surge facility already on standby. she said that the hospital system has the ability to expand its dedicated 48 ICU beds to as many as 110.

"The beds are only one solution to that equation, Hansen added "It takes staff in order to continue to operate."

That potential staffing shortage for ICU beds, from doctors to nurses to other specialists, is a concern across all hospitals in the region.

"My biggest concern is our ability to staff beds should the pandemic surge become greater," Hansen said.

In the case of the federal surge hospital, if it is activated, Palomar has a contract with a team of about 50 traveling nurses on standby.

"With probably a week's notice they can be ready to go to staff these beds should we need them," Hansen added.