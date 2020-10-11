Is San Diego County headed to California's 'purple tier' on Tuesday?

SAN DIEGO — The California Department of Public Health could impose new restrictions on San Diego County businesses Tuesday if it calculates the county’s case rate higher than a 7.0, after all adjustments.



Last week, the county had an adjusted rate of 7.4 and could move into the purple tier if it has a second consecutive week with a case rate that exceeds the limits of the red tier.



“People are letting their guard down. They’re taking their masks off, they're starting to get together outside of their cohorts, they're starting to see businesses reopen and we're starting to see, again, more people mixing,” said Gov. Gavin Newsom.



While the state did not release any specific case rate data, state leaders hinted this could be the first week where no county moves into a lower tier and several counties move into a higher tier.



Publicly available data from San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency suggests the county could have an unadjusted rate above a 9.0 this week. CDPH gives credits to counties that do more than the state median testing volume, which has helped San Diego avoid moving to the purple tier in recent weeks. However, the data suggests the county may need its largest adjustment since the state began using the Blueprint for a Safer Economy metric in August to avoid moving backward.



State officials caution California could be heading for a third wave of infections. Over the summer, San Diego saw a large spike in cases after most restrictions were lifted. Although the current metric was not in use at the time, News 8 calculates it peaked at an equivalent case rate of 17.8 on July 18 and took about six weeks to return to near-current levels.



The new tier system is intended to provide early intervention, which may help blunt the impact and avoid such a large spike, although a move into the purple tier only affects businesses and schools and would not have any additional mandates to curb behaviors that many public health officers across California say are leading to more infections.





