Governor Newsom imposes new restrictions to curb COVID-19 in California

California's governor is pulling the 'emergency brake' and imposing new restrictions on businesses amid spike in coronavirus cases throughout state.

CALIFORNIA, USA — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he is pulling the “emergency brake” on the state’s efforts to reopen its economy as coronavirus cases surge more dramatically than they did during a summer spike resulting in 94.1 percent of California's population in the most restrictive purple tier.

“We are sounding the alarm,” said Governor Newsom. “California is experiencing the fastest increase in cases we have seen yet –faster than what we experienced at the outset of the pandemic or even this summer. The spread of COVID-19, if left unchecked, could quickly overwhelm our health care system and lead to catastrophic outcomes. That is why we are pulling an emergency brake in the Blueprint for a Safer Economy. Now is the time to do all we can – government at all levels and Californians across the state – to flatten the curve again as we have done before.”

The measures announced Monday will impose more restrictions on businesses across most of the state. Health officials say the troubling rise in cases in November has come at a faster pace than a spike in mid-June and could quickly surpass the peak of the hospitalizations at the time.

“The data we are seeing is very concerning. We are in the midst of a surge, and time is of the essence. Every day matters and every decision matters,” said California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly. “Personal decisions are critical, and I am I imploring every Californian to stay home if they can, wear a mask whenever they leave their homes, limit mixing, practice physical distancing and wash their hands.”

The state became the second in the U.S. last week to surpass 1 million cases of the virus.