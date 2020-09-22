San Diego County awaits state's data on move into most restrictive Purple Tier

If the county is placed in the most restrictive tier, it would have to wait a minimum of three weeks before moving back to less restrictive tiers.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County awaits the state’s data Tuesday on whether San Diego County will slip into the purple tier of the state’s coronavirus reopening roadmap. If the data shows the county has an average daily new case rate of 7 per 100,000 population or higher, it will likely be moved into the purple tier.

The step backwards will most likely shutter indoor operations for restaurants, movie theaters, houses of worship and gyms, limit retail businesses to just 25% capacity and have major impacts on indoor business for most other industries until the county can improve its numbers.



On Monday, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors met in closed session to discuss potential action should the state data indicate the county will be placed in the purple tier, including legal action.



The board also met Thursday night to discuss its options after Gov. Gavin Newsom rejected a county effort Wednesday to discount the more than 800 positive tests recorded by San Diego State University since the semester began.

However, if the numbers from the university were removed from the equation, San Diego County would suddenly drop below the mark to remain in the red tier.



SDSU has reported 880 confirmed or probable cases, including two reports of faculty or staff who have tested positive.

County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher was vague about the closed meeting Thursday, but urged caution.



"In general, I believe we should be fighting COVID-19 and not the state of California," he said. "We do not yet know what our case rate will be next Tuesday and will have to evaluate that number in order to understand any possible impact."

Earlier Monday, Fletcher along with medical professionals, scientists, and community leaders held a media conference to address the battle against COVID-19.