'We expect the holiday's cases to arrive soon' | Supervisor Fletcher expects COVID-19 increase

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, California — The number of coronavirus cases continued rising Wednesday. Although the number of people in the ICU has stabilized over the past few days, the county is bracing for a potential increase as more cases from the December holidays become apparent.

“We expect the holiday's cases to arrive soon and a corresponding increase in hospitalizations to continue, certainly, through the end of the month,” said Supervisor Nathan Fletcher.

Researchers identified at least 40 cases of the new variant of COVID-19 that was first identified in the United Kingdom. None had a recent history of travel.

“We only have the capacity to [sequence] a very, very small percentage, actually far less than 1% of the tests that are conducted in the county [are] sequenced,” said Eric McDonald, M.D., who heads the county’s Epidemiology and Immunization Services branch.

The newly sworn-in Board of Supervisors moved to reemphasize compliance this week. Fletcher estimated 90 percent of businesses comply with the public health order after they are contacted by a compliance officer. An additional 5 percent comply when served with a cease and desist order. The remaining businesses are referred for prosecution.

“The more compliance we get the quicker we will be able to be open and the more compliance we get the quicker and longer we will be able to stay open,” said Fletcher.



County data shows 47,443 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus since mid-December. However, this does not include people who have received the vaccine from the Department of Defense, private pharmacies contracted to vaccinate in nursing homes and Kaiser because they do not report data in the San Diego Immunization Registry.



A public “dashboard” is planned to help track vaccinations from sources that do report to the SDIR, but the process has been hampered by slow data processing. Entitles have up to 14 days to report back, so the total number of vaccinations is likely far higher.



“My knowledge and understanding is we’re just probably over 100,000, roughly, but we’re not completely sure because we’re still trying to tie so many of those entities into a common reporting system. We think well over 50,000 have been administered,” said Fletcher.

Members also plan to ensure equitable distribution of the vaccine and federal funding once available.