San Diego County reports 789 new COVID-19 cases

The downward trend continues with a 6.8% positivity rate, the lowest so far in 2021.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County public health officials reported 789 new COVID-19 cases and 32 deaths Tuesday as hospitalizations and intensive care patient numbers continue to decline.



Of 12,370 tests reported by the county Tuesday, 6% returned positive, dropping the 14-day rolling average of positive tests from 7% Monday to 6.8% Tuesday, the lowest in 2021.



The new infections followed Monday's numbers -- the fewest reported in a single day since Nov. 13, when 611 were reported by the county's Health and Human Services Agency.



Tuesday's numbers raise the total number of coronavirus infections in the county throughout the pandemic to 248,051, while the death toll increased to 2,853.

One week ago, as the case totals came in at 926 to end a 63-day streak of more than 1,000 cases, it appeared the pandemic in San Diego County was ebbing. Last Wednesday, the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 968 new cases -- but 1,598 new cases were reported on Thursday.



The HHSA reported 1,021 patients with COVID-19 in county hospitals, 317 of whom were in intensive care units, a decrease of nearly 400 hospitalized people from two weeks ago and 783 fewer than the record 1,804 patients set Jan. 12.



ICU patients with COVID-19 decreased by 91 over the past two weeks. There were 53 available, staffed ICU beds in the county as of Tuesday.



San Diego County's COVID case rate has dropped dramatically in recent weeks. As recently as Jan. 19, the county reported an adjusted rate of 60.6 new infections per 100,000 residents. As of Tuesday, the number dropped to 34.2 per 100,000.



However, there is still a long way to go. To come out of the most- restrictive Purple Tier in the state's four-tiered reopening plan, the county needs to register less than seven cases per 100,000.

California COVID-19, By The Numbers:



🔹 Confirmed cases to date: 3,354,591

🔹 Note: Numbers may not represent true day-over-day change as reporting of test results can be delayed



More information at https://t.co/TLLUGwPGY7. pic.twitter.com/JF6cBmAHIv — CA Public Health (@CAPublicHealth) February 9, 2021