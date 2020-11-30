Gov. Newsom projects COVID-19 hospitalization rate could cause maximum capacity for ICU beds by December in California

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County health officials Sunday reported 1,066 new COVID-19 infections, raising the region's total to 80,084 cases, with no new deaths, leaving the overall death toll of 997.
Sunday marked the 19th consecutive day that more than 600 new cases were reported. Of the total number of cases in the county, 4,603 have required hospitalization.
Governor Newsom provided an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday. He cautioned the residents of the state that the projections are of great concern in regards to the hospitalizations.
“Current projections show hospitalizations could increase 2-3 times current amount in one month," Governor Newsom said. "If these trends continue, CA will need to take drastic action, including a potential Stay-at-Home Order for regions with concerning hospitalizations and ICU capacity."
The projections for Southern California show the current ICU beds occupied at 74%. The projected total of ICU beds occupied on December 24 will be at 107%. The region would reach 100% capacity in mid to late December.
Governor Newsom announced immediate relief for small businesses as well as reminding people of the existing support currently available for small businesses.
Relief for small California businesses related to COVID-19
Watch the complete press conference from Nov. 30, 2020:
San Diego County specific COVID-19 numbers:
Nine community outbreaks were confirmed Sunday. A community outbreak is defined as three or more COVID-19 cases in a setting and in people of different households over the past 14 days.
San Diego County fell deeper into the most restrictive, purple, tier of the state's four-tiered reopening plan Tuesday, with an unadjusted 21.5 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people. Even with an adjusted rate of 13.1 per 100,000 due to significant testing increases by local health authorities, that number far exceeds the strictest tier's baseline of 7 daily cases per 100,000.
The testing positivity percentage is 3.1%, placing it in the less restrictive, orange, tier for that metric.
The county's health equity metric, which looks at the testing positivity for areas with the lowest healthy conditions, is 9.3% and is in the purple tier. This metric does not move counties to more restrictive tiers but is required to advance to a less restrictive tier.