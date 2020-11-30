Gov. Newsom projects COVID-19 hospitalization rate could cause maximum capacity for ICU beds by December in California

Sunday marked the 19th consecutive day that more than 600 new cases were reported in San Diego County as cases grow across the state.

Governor Newsom provided an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday. He cautioned the residents of the state that the projections are of great concern in regards to the hospitalizations.

“Current projections show hospitalizations could increase 2-3 times current amount in one month," Governor Newsom said. "If these trends continue, CA will need to take drastic action, including a potential Stay-at-Home Order for regions with concerning hospitalizations and ICU capacity."

The projections for Southern California show the current ICU beds occupied at 74%. The projected total of ICU beds occupied on December 24 will be at 107%. The region would reach 100% capacity in mid to late December.

Governor Newsom announced immediate relief for small businesses as well as reminding people of the existing support currently available for small businesses.

Watch the complete press conference from Nov. 30, 2020:

San Diego County specific COVID-19 numbers:

San Diego County health officials Sunday reported 1,066 new COVID-19 infections, raising the region's total to 80,084 cases, with no new deaths, leaving the overall death toll of 997.



Sunday marked the 19th consecutive day that more than 600 new cases were reported. Of the total number of cases in the county, 4,603 have required hospitalization.