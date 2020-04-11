CA announces 7.4 COVID-19 case rate for San Diego County, above the red tier threshold

The county's adjusted COVID-19 case rate starts the countdown to a possible move to the state's more restrictive purple tier as early as Nov 10.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, California — The State of California announced a new adjusted weekly COVID-19 case rate of 7.4 for San Diego County on Wednesday on their state website putting the county above the 7.0 case rate threshold for the red tier.

This higher rate does not move San Diego immediately up from the current red tier into the most restrictive purple tier, but it does start a timeline that may result in changes to the status of the county by next Tuesday, Nov 10.

Given the increased unadjusted case rates posted by the county over the past week and the 7.4 rate reported Wednesday, there is a possibility of a move in tiers in a week unless there is a major change in rates and testing over the next 6 days.

If the county reports numbers in the most restrictive tier again next week, it will be reassigned to the restrictive purple tier for a minimum of three weeks which will result in restrictions to non-essential businesses that operate in the county.

The county avoided returning to the state's purple tier -- the most restrictive -- last week and will remain in the less restrictive red tier of the state's four-tiered coronavirus monitoring system for at least the next week.

On Oct. 27, the county's adjusted case rate dropped to 6.5 new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population.

San Diego County health officials plan to provide an update on COVID-19 on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.