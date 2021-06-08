San Diego County eligible to move into yellow tier starting Wednesday

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County will move into California's least restrictive "yellow tier" tomorrow morning, following two consecutive weeks of an adjusted new daily COVID-19 case rate of fewer than two cases per 100,000 residents, county officials announced on Tuesday.
The county will move into the yellow tier just six days before the state scraps the tiered reopening blueprint on June 15, joining other urban counties such as Los Angeles, San Francisco and Orange.
In the yellow tier, outdoor music venues can increase to 67% capacity, restaurants and gyms can be at 50% capacity -- indoor and outdoor -- indoor bars can be at 25% or 100 people, whichever is fewer, and outdoor gatherings can expand to 200 people. A full breakdown of the yellow tier can be found at the bottom of the story.
A full list of what limits will be lifted after the descent into the yellow tier for that one week can be found at https://covid19.ca.gov/safer- economy/.
When California fully reopens the economy on June 15, the state will move beyond the Blueprint for a Safer Economy -- the system of tiers the state has employed since last year. There will be no capacity restrictions or social distancing enforced, and only "mega events" -- events with crows larger than 5,000 people indoors or 10,000 outdoors -- will require or recommend vaccine verification.
On Monday, the county reported 65 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the cumulative case total to 280,807, while the death toll remained unchanged at 3,764.
A total of 5,898 tests were reported to the county on Monday, with 1.1% returning positive. The 14-day rolling average percentage of positive cases is 0.8%.
As of Monday, nearly 1.68 million San Diego County residents -- almost 60% of residents 12 and older -- are fully vaccinated and more than 2.07 million residents have received one of two doses.
More than 4.21 million doses have been received by the county, with more than 3.78 million administered.
A full list of available vaccination sites can be found here.
A breakdown of what can happen in the yellow tier can be found below:
- Indoor gatherings are strongly discouraged but allowed with a max of three households
- Hair salons can open indoors with modifications
- All retail can open indoors with modifications but a maximum capacity was not listed
- Shopping malls and swap meets can open indoors with modifications and reduced capacity at food courts
- Museums, zoos, and aquariums can open indoors with modifications
- Places of worship can open indoors with a max of 50% capacity
- Movie theaters can only open indoors with modifications including a max of 50% capacity
- Hotels can open with modifications including their fitness centers at 50% capacity. Indoor pools and spas are allowed
- Gyms can open indoor operations with modifications including a max of 50% capacity, and climbing walls and indoor pools are allowed. Saunas and steam rooms are also allowed.
- Restaurants can open indoors with a max of 50% capacity
- Wineries, breweries and distilleries can open indoors with modifications including a max 50% capacity indoors, or 200 people, whichever is fewer
- Bars can open outdoors with modifications including a max of 25% capacity indoors, or 100 people, whichever is fewer
- Stadiums are allowed to open with modifications including permanent venues with live audiences must operate outdoors only, capacity must be limited to 25%, reservations are required, assigned seating only, in-seat concessions only, regional attendees only (within 120 miles). Starting April 1, 2021, stadiums can host a max of 67% capacity, including suites with 25% occupancy per suite, in-state visitors only, primarily in-seat concessions (no concourse sales)
- Theme parks can open with modifications including park capacity must be limited to 25%, reservations or advanced ticket sales required. Starting April 1, 2021, max capacity must remain at 35%, indoor capacity must stay at a max of25% with time restrictions, and a weekly worker testing program must be in effect
