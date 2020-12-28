San Diego County reports 3,132 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, California — San Diego County public health officials have reported 3,132 new COVID-19 infections -- the 27th consecutive day with more than 1,000 cases.



On Sunday, there were no new virus-related deaths reported.



Sunday was the 19th day with more than 2,000 new cases.



Another 50 people also were hospitalized, according to Sunday's data, and another seven patients were sent to intensive care units.



The county's cumulative cases increased to 145,779 and the death toll remained at 1,402.



Ten new community outbreaks were confirmed on Saturday. There have been 60 confirmed outbreaks in the last seven days and 250 cases associated with those outbreaks.



A community setting outbreak is defined as three or more COVID-19 cases in a setting and in people of different households over the past 14 days.



Though county officials advised residents to avoid holiday gatherings, anyone who participated in a gathering was urged to get tested, as well as people who recently returned from travel, people with any symptoms and people at higher risk for COVID-19, whether or not they display symptoms.



In advising against holiday gatherings, San Diego County Supervisors Nathan Fletcher and Greg Cox pointed to a massive uptick in cases after Thanksgiving -- including the region's highest daily total coming three weeks after the holiday with 3,611 cases reported last Friday.



"We cannot ignore the reality that we are in a bad place right now," Cox said. "We're making a special plea to avoid large gatherings with those outside your immediate family. This one time, this one year."



If people have already traveled, they should be extra cautious about spreading the virus, Cox said.



According to Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county's public health officer, 44.1% of the county's cumulative cases have been reported after Thanksgiving. San Diego County is on pace to report another 600 deaths due to the virus before the end of January, she said.



"We don't want to see what happened after Thanksgiving happen again," Wooten said. "We must continue to stay apart to get the spread of the virus under control. If we don't, cases, hospitalizations and deaths will continue to soar."



The 11-county Southern California region is still reporting zero available ICU beds. Current stay-at-home orders took effect at 11:59 Dec. 6, and were originally set to end on Monday.