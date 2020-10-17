"Today we are here to sound the alarm" | San Diego County officials

San Diego County officials held a last-minute news conference Friday urging people to use caution heading into the weekend as a result of rising COVID-19 numbers.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, California — San Diego County officials held a last-minute news conference Friday urging people to use caution heading into the weekend as a result of rising Coronavirus numbers.

They fear if things keep going this way, we could end up in the purple tier, which means more restrictions and closures.

"Today we are here to sound the alarm," Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten said

That alarm was triggered by an increase in Coronavirus cases throughout San Diego County over the past several days.

"If you go back over the last 6 days and you look at our unadjusted case rates by day you will see it go from 6.9, 7.2, 7.3, 7.4, County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said. "Yesterday, it was 7.7, and today we're looking at 7.8."

A move to the purple tier would equate to tougher rules and additional closures.

"We're very concerned, which is why we're here today," Fletcher said.

Due to the level of testing being done here, as well as particular communities that have been disproportionately impacted, San Diego is essentially given credit, hence the adjusted rate.

But the health officials warn that even the adjusted rate is too close for comfort. County officials are urging everyone to use caution.

That includes staying home if you're sick and avoiding indoor gatherings. They're also asking employers to allow their staff, if possible, to work from home.

“What we're fighting for here is obviously to slow the spread not just to save lives, but also to maintain our current status," Fletcher said.

Officials say there isn't a particular event this recent rise is attributed to.

Meanwhile, counties are assigned tiers on Tuesday. While we are safe for this upcoming week, anything can happen in the weeks that follow.