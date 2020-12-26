3,006 new deaths, 20 more COVID-19 deaths reported on Christmas in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, California — San Diego County public health officials reported 3,006 new COVID-19 infections Friday -- the 25th consecutive day with more than 1,000 cases.



There were also 20 deaths reported from the virus.



Friday was the 18th day with more than 2,000 new cases. The six highest daily case counts have all occurred in the past week.



Another 27 people also were hospitalized, according to Friday's data, and another 10 were sent to intensive care units.



The county's cumulative cases increased to 136,961 and the death toll to 1,402.



Nine new community outbreaks were previously confirmed on Wednesday, four in business settings, two in hotel/resort/spa settings, one in a health care setting, one in a government setting and one in a restaurant/bar setting. There have been 45 confirmed outbreaks over the past seven days.



A community setting outbreak is defined as three or more COVID-19 cases in a setting and in people of different households over the past 14 days.



In observance of the Christmas holiday, only positive cases were updated Friday. Complete website data updates will resume Saturday.



County COVID-19 testing sites were open on Christmas at University of San Diego, Cal State University San Marcos and the Tubman Chavez Community Center.



A complete list of sites, how to make appointments and hours can be found here.



Though county officials advised residents to avoid holiday gatherings, anyone who participated in a gathering was urged to get tested, as well as people who recently returned from travel, people with any symptoms and people at higher risk for COVID-19, whether or not they display symptoms.



In advising against holiday gatherings, San Diego County Supervisors Nathan Fletcher and Greg Cox pointed to a massive uptick in cases after Thanksgiving -- including the region's highest daily total coming three weeks after the holiday with 3,611 cases reported last Friday.