San Diego County health officials to provide COVID-19 update on Wednesday

San Diego County has reported at least 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 for eight consecutive days.



The county announced 1,276 new COVID-19 infections Tuesday, also the 16th time in the last 19 days that there have been more than 1,000 new cases.



Another 26 coronavirus-related deaths were announced Tuesday by the San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency, one of the highest daily totals of the pandemic. The county's totals now stand at 95,445 cases and 1,088 deaths.



The agency reported 30 new hospitalizations Tuesday, increasing the total to 899. Nine more patients were placed in intensive care, increasing the current total to 230.



Of the 4,430 people hospitalized in the county, 20.2% are due to COVID- 19, and 42% of ICU patients. This compares to 7.5% and 21.3% one month ago. The county has seen a 208% increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in the past 30 days.



San Diego County had 20% of its ICU beds available Tuesday, a 4- percentage point decrease over Monday as the number of available ICU beds decreased by several dozen.



The agency reported 21,743 tests Tuesday, with 6% testing positive. The 14-day rolling average percentage of positive cases is 7.2%.



Nine new community outbreaks were reported Tuesday. A community setting outbreak is defined as three or more COVID-19 cases in a setting and in people of different households over the past 14 days.