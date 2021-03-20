How many new COVID-19 cases does San Diego County have as of March 19?

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The county's first and largest vaccination super site at Petco Park will close tomorrow as San Diego County public health officials reported 421 new COVID-19 infections and 13 deaths Friday.



The Petco Park site, which has provided more than 200,000 Moderna vaccines, has closed multiple times due to lack of vaccines, but with the Padres preparing for opening day, its closure was inevitable.



The county, the city, UC San Diego and the Padres opened the superstation on Jan. 11. Five other superstations are operating in La Jolla, Chula Vista, La Mesa, San Marcos and Del Mar, even as the last one faces supply issues of its own.



Scripps Health, which runs the Del Mar site, announced Friday the super station will be closed on March 27 and 28, due to the low number of COVID- 19 vaccine doses delivered.



Patients who have appointments scheduled for those days will be rescheduled automatically through the MyTurn online appointment system.



San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said more vaccines are on the way -- 10% more next week than this week, in this case -- but the supply still is not keeping up with demand. Nevertheless, the 30 vaccinations sites in the county had room to expand.



"We are well positioned," Fletcher said. "We can do significantly more doses each day than we are doing."



Fletcher said the county would like to cooperate with UCSD on vaccine sites in the future, indicating a future one is "expected" at the San Diego Convention Center once the supply of vaccines increase and occupancy at the other several dozen sites begins to fill.



The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported more than 761,000 -- or 28.3% of San Diego County residents over the age of 16 -- have received at least one dose of the two-shot vaccines and more than 480,000 people -- or 17.9% -- have been fully vaccinated.



Nearly 1.44 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been delivered to the region and more than 1.36 million have been logged as administered. This number includes both county residents and those who work in San Diego County.



The latest statistics from the county bring the cumulative number of coronavirus cases to 267,177 and the death count to 3,491. Nine men and four women died between Jan. 6 and March 18.



The HHSA also reported 258 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in San Diego County, unchanged from Thursday. Of that number, 91 were being treated in intensive care units, an increase of seven from the previous day.



Of 11,792 tests reported Friday, 4% returned positive. The 14-day rolling average is 2.8%.